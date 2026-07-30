How to prevent common sports injuries: Tips from sports medicine experts

With classes and fall sports seasons soon to begin, athletes of all ages are getting back in the game. And the key to staying in the game starts long before the first practice or competition.
Two FIU and Baptist Health sports medicine experts — physicians who care for some of South Florida's elite professional teams — say the same simple strategies that help the pros can help everyone, from young athletes to weekend warriors, prepare their bodies and avoid injury.
“These core principles apply to athletes in every sport, at every level and at any age,” says Dr. Michael Swartzon, a sports medicine physician with Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. Swartzon is an associate professor at FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine) and the program director of the FIU/Baptist Health Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, which trains family medicine physicians in caring for athletes. He also serves as team physician for the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Panthers and Inter Miami CF.
Proper Warm-Up is Critical
Jumping straight into intense activity without preparing the muscles is a common cause of preventable injuries. A warm-up gradually increases blood flow to the muscles, raises body temperature, improves flexibility and helps reduce the risk of sprains and strains.
“No matter what your sport, a dynamic warm-up is essential before hitting the field or court,” says Swartzon. “By using active movements that mimic your sport, such as leg swings, arm circles and light jogging, you prepare your muscles, ligaments and tendons for the actual stress of competition.”
Warm-up Tips for Different Ages
For young children, a warm-up can be disguised as a fun game, like tag or follow-the-leader, to get their bodies moving.
Teenagers and young adults involved in competitive sports should perform sport-specific drills that activate the primary muscle groups used in their discipline.
For adults who may be less active during the week, a thorough warm-up of at least 10-15 minutes is crucial to awaken dormant muscles and improve joint mobility.
Swartzon says he often sees injuries in adults who go from a sedentary week to high-intensity weekend activity without adequate preparation “Static stretching is best reserved for after activity. Before exercise, the focus should be on dynamic movements that elevate heart rate and increase blood flow.”
Hydration Fuels Performance and Prevents Injury
In South Florida’s heat and humidity, hydration is not just about performance. It’s a safety issue. Dehydration can trigger muscle cramps, dizziness and heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
“Thirst is actually a late indicator of dehydration. By the time you feel thirsty, your body is already in a fluid deficit,” says Dr. Gautam Yagnik, an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon who specializes in arthroscopic shoulder, elbow and knee surgery at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. Yagnik is an assistant professor at FIU Medicine and the program director for the FIU/Baptist Health Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship Program. He is also team physician for the Miami Dolphins and Florida Panthers and was assistant team physician for the Florida International University football team.
“Proper hydration ensures that your joints remain lubricated and that nutrients are efficiently transported to working muscles.” Hydration should be part of an athlete's routine long before activity begins. Yagnik advises drinking water consistently before, during and after exercise rather than waiting until thirst sets in.
The amount of water needed varies based on age and activity level as well as environmental conditions, which in South Florida typically means hot, humid conditions and heavy sweating.
Hydration Tips for Children (under 12)
Young children may not recognize when they're becoming dehydrated, so parents should schedule water breaks. During activity, offer three to five ounces of fluid every 15 to 20 minutes. Water is usually sufficient for activities lasting less than an hour; for longer activities, consider a drink containing carbohydrates. After exercise, encourage rehydration to replace lost fluids. Check their urine color—clear to pale yellow signals proper hydration.
Hydration Tips for Adolescents, Teen Athletes and Adults
Drink 17 to 20 ounces of water about two hours before exercise, then seven to 10 ounces every 10 to 20 minutes during activity. Because teens are still developing their ability to regulate body temperature, they sweat more and are more likely to overheat than adults. For activity lasting longer than an hour, a sports drink containing electrolytes may be beneficial.
“When you sweat, you’re losing minerals such as sodium, potassium and magnesium, which are essential for nerve function and muscle contraction,” says Yagnik. “Replenishing those minerals with an electrolyte-based beverage can help maintain performance and prevent cramping.”
The Right Gear for the Right Sport
Using appropriate, well-maintained equipment is an essential aspect of injury prevention. Protective gear designed to absorb impact and support vulnerable parts of the body significantly reduces the risk of everything from minor bruises to severe trauma.
For children, proper-fitting equipment is paramount, and it’s up to parents to ensure all protective equipment fits snugly and is appropriate for their child’s size and sport.
“Hand-me-down gear that is too large or too small can easily create more risk than it prevents,” Swartzon warns. “Helmets, pads and footwear must be checked for a secure fit at the start of every season. For instance, a helmet that shifts around on a child’s head won't provide adequate protection during a sudden fall or collision.”
Teen athletes — who often compete at a higher intensity — must be diligent about using sport-specific gear, such as shin guards for soccer, mouthguards for basketball and football and proper footwear for their playing surface.
The same advice applies to weekend warriors. Choosing the right footwear can help prevent a range of lower-body injuries. For example, running shoes aren't designed for the side-to-side movements common in sports like tennis, which can increase the risk of ankle sprains.
“Worn-out running shoes lose their cushioning and support, which quickly contributes to stress fractures and joint pain,” Swartzon explains. He suggests tracking your mileage or looking for signs of wear and not just replacing your shoes when they look dirty or old. “This simple step can prevent incredibly common overuse injuries like plantar fasciitis.”
When to see a doctor
It's normal to feel some soreness after a workout or competition. But ongoing pain, swelling, instability, numbness, difficulty bearing weight or signs of heat illness are reasons to take a break and get checked out. If symptoms are severe or don't improve, seek medical attention.