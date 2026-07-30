How to prevent common sports injuries: Tips from sports medicine experts

With classes and fall sports seasons soon to begin, athletes of all ages are getting back in the game. And the key to staying in the game starts long before the first practice or competition.

Two FIU and Baptist Health sports medicine experts — physicians who care for some of South Florida's elite professional teams — say the same simple strategies that help the pros can help everyone, from young athletes to weekend warriors, prepare their bodies and avoid injury.

“These core principles apply to athletes in every sport, at every level and at any age,” says Dr. Michael Swartzon, a sports medicine physician with Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. Swartzon is an associate professor at FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine) and the program director of the FIU/Baptist Health Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, which trains family medicine physicians in caring for athletes. He also serves as team physician for the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Panthers and Inter Miami CF.

Proper Warm-Up is Critical

Jumping straight into intense activity without preparing the muscles is a common cause of preventable injuries. A warm-up gradually increases blood flow to the muscles, raises body temperature, improves flexibility and helps reduce the risk of sprains and strains.

“No matter what your sport, a dynamic warm-up is essential before hitting the field or court,” says Swartzon. “By using active movements that mimic your sport, such as leg swings, arm circles and light jogging, you prepare your muscles, ligaments and tendons for the actual stress of competition.”

Warm-up Tips for Different Ages

For young children, a warm-up can be disguised as a fun game, like tag or follow-the-leader, to get their bodies moving.

Teenagers and young adults involved in competitive sports should perform sport-specific drills that activate the primary muscle groups used in their discipline.

For adults who may be less active during the week, a thorough warm-up of at least 10-15 minutes is crucial to awaken dormant muscles and improve joint mobility.

Swartzon says he often sees injuries in adults who go from a sedentary week to high-intensity weekend activity without adequate preparation “Static stretching is best reserved for after activity. Before exercise, the focus should be on dynamic movements that elevate heart rate and increase blood flow.”