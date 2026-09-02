Hospitality dean Michael Cheng named Legend of the Year by industry association chapter

The South Florida chapter of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) announced that Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at FIU, has been named the 2025 Hospitality Legend of the Year in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to hospitality education and the tourism and hospitality industry.

Cheng, who served as both dean and a professor, has led the top-ranked hospitality management program since 2017 and has guided its rise to No. 23 globally in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject. The Chaplin School is ranked No. 1 in Florida and No. 3 among U.S. public universities, a testament to Cheng's vision and to the caliber of talent the school delivers to South Florida’s hospitality industry.

“I am extremely grateful for the award and truly honored to be in the company of such amazing past industry greats,” said Cheng.

Under his leadership, Cheng developed the school’s Vision 2030 strategy, expanded its global academic and industry partnerships and raised more than $48 million in philanthropic support. He has helped establish and grow major initiatives including the FIU Bacardi Center of Excellence, the McKibbon ’75 Alumni Experience and Professorship in Technology, the Vidal-Duart Wine Studies Program and the FIU Cruise Excellence Center.

An educator whose expertise spans competency-based learning, hospitality management, food product development and food and beverage management, Cheng has been recognized among the Top 100 Most Powerful People in USA and Global Hospitality by the International Hospitality Institute and named a South Florida Business Journal Power Leader in Hospitality Education for four consecutive years. He is the co-author of Hospitality Today: An Introduction, the textbook used by many hospitality programs.

His dedication to mentorship and to preparing the next generation of leaders continues to ripple across the local, regional, and national hospitality ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to recognize Dr. Michael Cheng as our Legend of the Year,” said Robert Levine, co-president of HSMAI South Florida. “Michael has elevated the Chaplin School onto the global stage, and in doing so has strengthened the entire South Florida hospitality industry. The students he has shaped are the leaders filling our hotels, restaurants and destination organizations today.”

“Michael’s impact reaches far beyond the classroom,” added Angie Franjul-Garcia, co-president. “He has built partnerships, secured resources and opened doors that created real opportunity for hospitality professionals across our region. His legacy is one of vision, generosity, and excellence, making him a truly deserving recipient of this distinguished honor.”

The South Florida hospitality community will honor Cheng’s achievements at the 41st Annual HSMAI South Florida Awards Ceremony in October.