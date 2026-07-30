In the shadows of mega sporting events: Students help crack down on human trafficking

Large sporting events, such as the FIFA World Cup and others, draw millions of celebrating fans. A dark side to these wonderful opportunities, however, also exists: Human traffickers invariably go where large groups of people gather.

With hundreds of thousands of people moving through a city, hotels and transportation hubs grow increasingly busy. This allows traffickers and victims to blend in with tourists.

As one of the nation's busiest tourism destinations, Miami consistently ranks among the regions most affected by human trafficking. During high-profile events, local, state and federal agencies work together to identify offenders before they can exploit victims. Typically, law enforcement operations must be expanded to identify and disrupt human trafficking networks.

Among those who helped behind the scenes during Miami-Dade County’s World Cup hosting duties are FIU Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy students Sophia Marticorena and Klaudia Litardo, two undergraduates serving as interns with the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office Human Trafficking Unit.

Working alongside investigators, prosecutors and law enforcement professionals, Marticorena and Litardo have served as data analysts who helped identify traffickers, gather evidence and build criminal cases against individuals who prey on vulnerable victims.

"We're not just observing, we're contributing," said Litardo, an international relations major. "We're helping investigators connect information and build cases that can make a real difference."

Intelligence before the arrest

Long before an arrest is made, investigators rely on crime analysts to uncover the information needed to identify suspects and establish patterns of criminal activity.

That's where Marticorena and Litardo come in. They analyze public records, collect digital evidence, research financial connections, examine social media activity and prepare intelligence reports to help investigators and prosecutors strengthen criminal cases.

"I've realized that analysts are really the backbone of an investigation," said Marticorena, a criminal justice major. "Sometimes the smallest piece of information is what ultimately helps put a predator behind bars."

The internship marks a milestone for the state attorney's office, which has traditionally recruited law students but is now recognizing the value that trained undergraduate intelligence analysts can bring to complex investigations.

“The outstanding initiative, enthusiasm and professionalism shown by Sophia and Klaudia were instrumental to the success of the State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force during the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Their commitment and problem‑solving skills demonstrate the inspiring impact driven young women can have in our community and in the fight against human trafficking.”

Protecting the most vulnerable

For Marticorena and Klaudia, the mission has become deeply personal.

"Being able to protect women and children is incredibly rewarding," Litardo said. Both students have credited their time at Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy for successfully preparing them for the internship.

“The courses I took at JGI taught me the foundational skills I need to work in any field requiring intelligence gathering and data analysis,” said Marticorena. Litardo agreed, noting that “I was able to use the communication, analytical and writing skills I learned at JGI to excel at this internship and feel very prepared for future employment opportunities.”

Lessons learned

In addition to learning how to gather and analyze data, the experience has challenged their notion of what a criminal looks like.

"These individuals don't look the way you imagine," Marticorena said. "They can be your neighbor, someone standing next to you in a grocery store,or a person you interact with every day."

Another key lesson is how truly collaborative legal investigations need to be in order to put criminals behind bars.

"One person is reviewing financial records, another is monitoring social media, someone else is collecting public records. Everyone contributes a different piece until the whole picture comes together," Marticorena explained.

The experience has also shown them how closely professionals and partner agencies work together to dismantle criminal networks.

"We’re seeing firsthand how important communication is," Litardo added. "Every member of the team brings different strengths to a case, contributing to a successful investigation."

While fans around the world will treasure their memories of an exciting World Cup, Marticorena and Litardo will remember their critical role in supporting investigators, prosecutors and law enforcement professionals working tirelessly to stop predators and protect some of society's most vulnerable victims.

The summer experience is more than an internship, they say, it's the beginning of a career dedicated to public service.