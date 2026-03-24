Jerry Chipuk, Ph.D., to lead FIU Medicine’s department of cellular and molecular medicine

Jerry E. Chipuk, an internationally recognized scientist and accomplished academic leader, has been named chair of the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine).

He assumes the role at a pivotal moment for the department. “Our research enterprise is at an exciting inflection point. With growing collaborations with our clinical partners, we are building a research ecosystem where fundamental discoveries move rapidly toward clinical application. Dr. Chipuk will be instrumental in advancing that mission,” said Stephen Black, associate dean for research at FIU Medicine, who has been serving as interim chair.

“FIU’s momentum as a rapidly growing research institution creates a unique moment for the department,” said Chipuk. “Together with our faculty and trainees, we will expand our research impact, recruit outstanding investigators and strengthen Cellular and Molecular Medicine as a hub for discovery that improves human health not only in South Florida, but globally.”

Chipuk joins FIU Medicine from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, where he was a tenured professor of oncological sciences and dermatology.

For almost a decade, he served as associate director of the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. He also founded and served as director of the Mitochondrial Analysis Facility at Icahn, providing specialized tools and expertise to study how cells produce and use energy.

Since establishing his laboratory at Mount Sinai in 2010, Chipuk has built a world-class research program focused on mitochondrial biology, cell death pathways, and cancer mechanisms, particularly in melanoma and hematologic malignancies. His work includes more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, sustained National Institutes of Health funding for over two decades, and seminal contributions to the understanding of apoptosis and cancer biology. He is also a highly regarded educator and mentor who has trained more than 45 scientists across multiple career stages.

“The faculty at FIU Medicine bring diverse expertise spanning fundamental mechanisms of disease to translational discovery,” said Chipuk. “I’m excited by the possibility of fostering collaborations that amplify those strengths.”

Chipuk earned his Ph.D. in pharmacology from Case Western Reserve University and completed postdoctoral training at the La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.