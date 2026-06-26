Jewish Museum of Florida begins new chapter as independent organization while maintaining FIU partnership

Florida International University (FIU) and the

(JMOF) today announced an agreement that will reestablish the museum as an independent organization. This move is designed to expand programming, strengthen fundraising, deepen community engagement, increase philanthropic opportunities and position the institution for long-term growth while preserving its longstanding partnership and academic affiliation with FIU.

The Jewish Museum of Florida gifted the museum to FIU in 2012, creating opportunities for collaboration in scholarship, education and programming. Over the past decade, both organizations have evolved, prompting leaders to explore a structure that would best support their respective missions while preserving a continued partnership.

As an independent organization, the museum will have its own leadership team and board of directors, direct access to philanthropic support and an operational structure tailored to its mission as a cultural institution. It strengthens the JMOF’s mission of collecting, preserving and sharing the history and stories of Jewish life in Florida and recognizing the significant and meaningful contributions of the Jewish people across the state and country.

“Our board is excited about this next chapter,” said Ira D. Giller, chair of the board of the Jewish Museum of Florida. “FIU has been an important partner, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together. This transition gives us greater flexibility to pursue new opportunities, strengthen community connections and advance the museum’s mission for generations to come.”

As part of the agreement, all assets associated with JMOF will remain dedicated to supporting the museum’s mission and ongoing operations.

The affiliation between FIU and JMOF will continue to create opportunities for collaboration through FIU’s

in the

and other academic initiatives. Students, faculty, and researchers will continue to benefit from educational programming, experiential learning opportunities and scholarly research connected to the museum.

“This agreement reflects our shared belief that the museum’s future is best served through independent leadership and governance,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “We are pleased to support a structure that positions the museum for continued success while preserving a strong partnership that benefits our students, faculty and broader community.”

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner welcomed the agreement, noting the museum’s longstanding importance to the city’s cultural landscape.

“The Jewish Museum of Florida is one of Miami Beach’s treasured cultural institutions,” said Meiner. “The museum plays a vital role in celebrating Jewish life and heritage in our city. This new chapter creates exciting opportunities for continued growth while preserving the partnerships that have helped make the museum such an important community resource.”

By combining independent governance with continued academic collaboration, the agreement creates a framework that enables each organization to focus on its core strengths while continuing to advance scholarship, education, cultural preservation and community engagement.