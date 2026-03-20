JGI & Green School students secure prestigious national security scholarship

The Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy (JGI) and FIU’s Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs are proud to celebrate Alina Sierra and Klaudia Litardo López, who were recently awarded the Mullen Scholarship.

Together, Sierra and Litardo were awarded $16,000 in scholarship funding, recognizing their exceptional academic achievement, leadership potential and commitment to public service in the national security and intelligence fields.

“We are incredibly proud that FIU students have once again been awarded the prestigious Mullen Scholarship,” said Dr. Brian Fonseca, Director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy. “This recognition reflects not only the outstanding caliber of our students, but also the rigorous training, mentorship and hands-on engagement they receive through JGI as they prepare for careers in national security and intelligence.”

The Pallas Foundation operates the Mullen Initiative in partnership with Admiral Mike Mullen, USN (Ret.) and includes a series of scholarship programs designed to foster the professional development of emerging leaders in national security.

The Mullen Scholarship is part of a national series of programs designed to remove financial barriers for students pursuing careers in government and national security, while also investing in their professional and leadership development.

In addition to financial support, both recipients will participate in leadership development events hosted by the Pallas Foundation, connecting them with peers and professionals committed to public service.

“At Pallas, we believe talent and dedication to public service should never be limited by financial barriers,” said Sue Gordon, President of the Pallas Foundation. “Klaudia and Alina are conducting research and gaining hands-on experience that directly supports U.S. national security priorities. By investing in students like them, we are helping build a pipeline of innovative leaders prepared to confront emerging global threats.”

Klaudia Litardo López, a senior majoring in International Relations and Political Science, is expected to graduate in Fall 2026. She also holds certificates in Latin America and the Caribbean and National Security. As a JGI student, Klaudia is conducting advanced research on Ecuador’s alignment with U.S. counterterrorism designations of transnational criminal organizations, with a focus on Albanian mafia–linked drug trafficking networks.

Her work is complemented by real-world experience, as she currently interns with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and has participated in Diplomacy Lab projects with U.S. Southern Command, gaining first-hand exposure to the intersection of intelligence, diplomacy and policy.

Alina Sierra, also a senior, is majoring in International Relations, examining how Latin American transnational criminal organizations are exploiting emerging technologies, including drones and cryptocurrency, to evade U.S. law enforcement, shedding light on the evolving technological challenges confronting modern intelligence agencies.

“The curriculum, mentorship and workforce development available at JGI consistently provides students with the core skills they need to make an impact at the local, national and international level,” says Hector Cadavid, Director of Academics. “We are so proud of Klaudia and Alina and honored to have our program recognized by the Pallas Foundation.”

For Klaudia, participating in the National Security Studies Certificate was transformative.

“Completing this certificate allowed me to understand how agencies and intelligence systems operate, not only in the United States but internationally,” she said. “It provided valuable skills and resources that are shaping my future in public service.”

A researcher of Latin American security issues along with Klaudia, Alina states that “being a JGI student has made me more confident than I have ever been. My professors are also incredibly knowledgeable, helping us reach our true potential.”

Klaudia’s passion for international relations and national security is deeply personal. Growing up outside the United States gave her a global perspective and a first-hand understanding of how political, social and security challenges affect communities.

“This field is fast-paced and incredibly interesting,” Klaudia said. “When you’re researching issues that truly matter, it’s both challenging and rewarding.” Her advice to fellow students: “Always remember your goals and passions—and don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

She credits JGI faculty and programming as a cornerstone of her experience at FIU.

“The caliber of practitioners JGI brings to FIU, through roundtables, special events and as professors, has been invaluable. These experiences helped me connect theory to real-world policy challenges and refine my career path.”

As for Alina, “policymaking has always been the career path for me” and believes that being a JGI student has prepared her for her future, teaching not only the hard skills of analytics and cybersecurity, but providing her with the inner confidence to master public speaking, thinking clearly and without bias and learning to work collaboratively with others.

“The path of someone preparing for a career in national security and intelligence can be difficult at times, but it is 100 times better than you could ever imagine,” says Alina.

Klaudia plans to use the scholarship to support her remaining undergraduate coursework at FIU and to pursue a master’s degree in security studies, with the goal of focusing on public service. Similarly, Alina will use her award to fund her master’s degree and hopes to be able to work for the American government to protect our nation.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and talent shown by both Klaudia and Alina,” said Hector Cadavid, Director of Academics for JGI. “They exemplify the top-notch students we prepare every day for impactful careers in intelligence and national security.”

Both students were selected for their academic excellence, leadership potential and commitment to bringing diverse perspectives into public policy and national security. The Mullen Scholarship is awarded to just two students annually, making the recognition especially meaningful.

Klaudia and Alina’s achievement highlights not only their individual excellence, but FIU’s growing national reputation as a leader in national security education, empowering diverse voices and preparing students to lead in an increasingly complex world.

For more information about JGI’s Intelligence Fellowship Program, visit: https://gordoninstitute.fiu.edu/academics/intelligence-fellowship/index.html