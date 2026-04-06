Looking ahead to eMerge Americas: a perfect stage for FIU

It’s an unparalleled showcase for FIU: a platform for sharing scientific advances and promoting top experts under the spotlight at eMerge Americas.

The international tech conference that annually brings together 20,000+ movers and shakers on Miami Beach has become the place for heralding the university’s rapidly expanding research portfolio, real-world discoveries and leading investigators.

FIU contributes to the dynamic gathering that unites enterprising individuals over novel concepts and fresh perspectives by featuring impactful projects and top speakers. The university’s presence draws attention from leaders across sectors as well as the advidly curious looking to better understand a rapidly changing world.

A dynamic meeting place

FIU has held space on the exhibition floor since day one, back in 2014, when invited by organizers to serve as an anchor sponsor.

“If we didn't have FIU’s belief and partnership from the beginning, we couldn't have gotten to where we are today,” says Melissa Medina, co-founder and CEO of eMerge Americas. She and her team have grown the event alongside South Florida’s explosion as a tech and startup hub and now organize year-round programming and pre-conference workshops. Next month, on April 23-24, they will welcome hundreds of exhibitors and speakers to inform, educate and network with the thousands in attendance.

“The secret sauce is making sure that we are putting together the five key stakeholders,” Medina explains. “That’s entrepreneurs, investors, global corporate tech execs, academia and government. We have 60 countries that are represented, and it’s an opportunity, whether you're an exhibitor or a thought leader, to tell your story, your narrative and create even more connections.”

Associate Vice President for Research William Anderson could not agree more. “Our goal lies in making sure we engage with everyone around us, being present,” he says. With company leaders and venture capitalists in attendance – South Florida has become a magnet for startups, relocating headquarters and savvy individuals with financial resources – as well as researchers from other institutions, the possibilities for investment and synergy abound.

And, Anderson points out, FIU’s capacity for “fast R&D” could help attract ready collaborators as the university seeks to commercialize the work taking place every day on campus and in the field.

Strategic displays

Over the years, FIU’s interactive booth has focused on high-level projects around ultra-high-performance concrete, additive materials, reconfigurable antenna systems, robotics for nuclear waste remediation, data analytics for business and health care, innovation in cancer treatment and more. Visitors have reveled in demonstrations, one-on-one conversations with experts and stunning visual displays that together tell a powerful story.

The university has touted work out of its College of Engineering & Computing, College of Arts, Sciences & Education, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work, College of Communication + the Arts, Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs and College of Business in addition to the Extreme Events Institute and Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy.

Mike Heithaus has seen firsthand what eMerge can do in terms of raising awareness, institutional profile and sheer excitement around promising research. A renowned marine biologist, he serves as the executive dean of the College of Arts, Sciences & Education and vice provost for Biscayne Bay and environmental resilience. “There’s just tremendous benefit to being there, and that’s probably accelerating every year as eMerge gets bigger,” he says.

“When you get a lot of innovative, creative people in a room, you want them to see the things at the university that are really cutting-edge. We want to make sure we’re there so people know FIU’s the place to come to get talent. We’re preparing our students, and we’re making the connections we need for enhancing our research and making impact.”

In 2026, the university will use its exhibit space to share important updates around a pair of prominent research facilities: the undersea Aquarius Reef Base stationed in the Florida Keys and a next-generation hurricane-storm surge simulator slated for future construction.

“These are centerpieces of our globally important infrastructure,” Heithaus says of the specialized sites.

The world’s only underwater research lab was recently upgraded with state-of-the-art sensor technology and AI-powered monitoring systems to continuously deliver data in support of ocean conservation and education on marine ecosystems.

The proposed NSF-funded wind-wave-water testing center is a huge leap beyond FIU’s existing Wall of Wind, a national experimental facility capable of simulating Category 5 hurricane speeds. Building upon its expertise, the university has led the design phase of a larger, comprehensive simulator that promises to revolutionize engineering construction for changing environmental conditions, especially along coastlines.

“We’re trying to create a testing facility that’ll help make sure that we’re building right, we’re retrofitting right,” Heithaus says of the project based in the College of Engineering & Computing, “and we’re able to continue to have resilient, thriving communities, not just here in South Florida but around the world.”

A word from the experts

FIU professors, directors and presidents have frequented the eMerge lecture stage to speak on the future of medicine, blockchain technology, universities’ role in preparing students for a changing workforce and more. This year is no different.

Speaking for the second time is President Jeanette M. Nuñez, who will participate on a panel related to space technology.

A regular contributor, Brian Fonseca holds several titles at the university, among them vice provost for defense and national security research. He has for years had a spot on the conference program and addressed cybersecurity, among other topics. He encourages young people to pay a visit to the conference.

“eMerge is a great opportunity for students to immerse themselves in the vibrance and intellectual banter that sits at the seam of tech and geopolitics,” said Fonseca, who is also director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy.

Students wishing to attend – as well as faculty and staff of the university - can take advantage of complimentary conference passes offered by FIU. Fonseca encourages undergraduates, in particular, to interact with industry representatives, scientists and others as a way to complement classroom learning and potentially foster productive relationships.

“It's so important that FIU put our students in spaces where they can engage with thought leaders and begin to build and develop their networks,” Fonseca says. “This is the ecosystem and these are the people that they will be engaging with their entire careers.”