VR tour gives real estate master’s students unparalleled view of Dolce & Gabbana property

Sales director Elliot Lee said the technology represents a growing shift in how ultra-luxury real estate is marketed. The VR system, which cost more than $1 million to develop, allows prospective buyers to visualize large floor plans, finishes and views with precision. “People are buying experience and emotion as much as they are buying an investment,” Lee said. “This puts them inside that experience before the building even exists.”

For students, the tour also highlighted the commercialization and financial realities behind luxury developments. “They can see the marketing, the production value and the numbers that go into a project like this,” said FIU Business adjunct real estate professor Clay Dickenson. “It connects what they learn in class to what actually happens in the real world.”

The Dolce & Gabbana tower reflects the broader trend reshaping South Florida’s skyline: the rise of branded residences that blend private ownership, hospitality services and lifestyle amenities. Industry experts say the model is fueled by changing consumer preferences, including longer stays, remote work and demand for hotel-level services within residential buildings.