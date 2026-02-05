VR tour gives real estate master’s students unparalleled view of Dolce & Gabbana property

“People are looking for convenience and consistency of service,” said Zeynep A. Talu-Balci (MSIRE ’22), who helped organize the tour. Talu-Balci is currently in the Doctor of Business Administration program at FIU and writing her dissertation on luxury-branded residences. “Branded residences introduce students to an entire segment of the industry that often isn’t discussed early on, especially pre-construction, which plays a major role in markets like Miami.”
As Miami continues to emerge as a global hub for branded luxury residences, industry leaders say developments like 888 Brickell are as much about innovation as they are about design. For FIU Business students, the tour offered more than a glimpse inside a future landmark. It provided a real-time case study in how global brands, advanced technology and shifting consumer expectations are shaping the next generation of real estate development.