Men’s volleyball club has become a ‘family'



The family

The young men in the volleyball club come from a variety of hometowns ranging from Miami to New Jersey and represent home countries like Spain, Brazil, Germany, Peru and Chile, among others.

The club houses two competitive teams that practice twice a week and travel locally and nationally for tournaments. The club also houses a recreational team of about 150 members, for those mostly interested in the fun of volleyball but who can’t commit to the time demands of competition. Many of the young men in the club played volleyball throughout high school, and some are currently working as assistant or head coaches for their high school alma maters or at local volleyball clubs.

“It’s an amazing group of guys,” says Henry Masson, a mechanical engineering major and the captain of the club’s B Team. “It’s a very fun environment. It’s very competitive. We’re all on the same page. We want to win when we go to a tournament. But we’re also having fun. They’re all good people.”

One highlight? Working together for good. “We do things for the community,” Masson says. “We did a food drive and a shoe drive.”

He adds that the club provides a much-appreciated respite from the daily demands of college. “I spend a lot of time studying,” he says. “But volleyball gives me an outlet. I’m getting my stress out, being active, having a social community with the club, traveling for tournaments…it’s great.”

'Setting' up for success

This year, the young men qualified for the second time to compete at the National Collegiate Volleyball Federation’s National Championships, which welcomes volleyball clubs from universities across the country. The club’s B team earned a top finish in the copper bracket, and the A team earned third place in the bronze bracket. Both teams went on to earn respectable finishes in the final overall standings for their divisions.

"Everybody's work ethic has been incredible," Henao says. "The way we communicate on the court and work together has been amazing. When you're playing with people you have a real connection with, you can compete with anybody. We have that connection, and it's not just about volleyball."

In fact, Henao says, the team spends more time studying together in the library than on the court practicing.

Members of the club's B Team during this year's National Collegiate Volleyball Federation’s National Championships in Kansas City.



Nicolas Gonzalez, a business administration major, is one of the members who regularly attends the study groups.

“The guys have helped me a lot by encouraging me to stay on top of my work and keep focused on my classes,” says Gonzalez, who is the club’s current president. The young men come together to do their homework, and regardless of majors, actively encourage each other as they work together. “Even when we go to tournaments, we make sure that we each get our assignments done. We’re just rooting for each other. It’s a little bit of tutoring and a lot of moral support.”

He adds that the young men in the club are ready to provide support outside of academics, too. For example, Gonzalez has helped some of the guys embrace exercise at the Wellness and Recreation Center. Gonzalez, who enjoys exercising, was paired with several club members as part of a club initiative to bring guys together as workout buddies. “I love the club,” Gonzalez adds. “I want more people to experience it. I want to expand it and grow the family.”

"The Campus Recreation team is extremely proud of our men's volleyball club for its outstanding commitment to student development both on and off the court," says Marcus St. Phard, associate director of student development and assessment at Campus Recreation. "Club members continually demonstrate collaboration, effective communication, leadership, discipline and time management."

St. Phard explains that the club exemplifies sportsmanship and respect for each other, opponents, coaches and others. He says that's exactly why sports clubs add volumes to the student experience and hone leadership skills. "These experiences build confidence, strengthen meaningful relationships and equip students with transferable life skills that contribute to their success both academically and in their future careers."