Miami’s first quantum computer coming to FIU

Florida International University (FIU) will become the first university in Florida to acquire a full stack, trapped-ion quantum computer, bringing to the state an industry-leading research tool designed to take on problems that exceed classical computing limits.

FIU has signed an agreement with

(NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading full-stack quantum platform and foundry, to install the company’s new Superion 256 quantum computer on campus. The system, expected to arrive in late 2027, will add to Florida’s emerging quantum computing capabilities and place FIU researchers and students among a select group with direct access to advanced quantum-computing hardware. Similar technology is available in a small number of universities, including the University of Chicago and University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

, creating a central hub for quantum research and education across the region, which is already among the fastest growing tech ecosystems in the nation and the world.

Quantum computers are not simply faster versions of the computers used today. They process information in a fundamentally different way, offering the potential to explore extraordinarily complex questions involving vast numbers of possibilities and interactions.

At FIU, researchers expect to focus that capability on three areas with broad public impact:





Environment and energy sustainability: exploring new materials, more efficient batteries, environmental systems and ways to strengthen and better manage the power grid.

exploring new materials, more efficient batteries, environmental systems and ways to strengthen and better manage the power grid. National security and cybersecurity: preparing for quantum-era security threats, advancing new approaches to encryption and helping protect critical infrastructure and other systems essential to national security.

preparing for quantum-era security threats, advancing new approaches to encryption and helping protect critical infrastructure and other systems essential to national security. Health and drug development: studying molecules and biological interactions to help identify promising medicines and improve the drug-development process.

The acquisition comes as Florida and the federal government expand investments in quantum research, infrastructure, security and workforce development. FIU’s research showcase and briefing center in Washington, D.C., will support engagement with federal agencies and potential partners pursuing quantum applications in scientific discovery, energy and national security.

The computer is expected to serve as the centerpiece of a broader FIU quantum initiative designed to attract research funding, develop industry partnerships and help establish South Florida as a center for applied quantum discovery.

"This key partnership with Florida International University represents a major milestone in expanding direct physical access to IonQ’s industry-leading, high-performance quantum hardware," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "By housing our Superion 256 system directly on campus, FIU will lead the region in quantum research and training."

The university plans to develop new curricula, degree programs and professional certificates in quantum computing while expanding collaborations with industry, government and other research institutions.

“Quantum computing is still developing, and that is precisely why access now is so important,” said FIU Senior Vice President for Research and Economic Development Andres G. Gil. “Having this system on campus will allow our researchers to determine where quantum computing can make a meaningful difference, while preparing students for jobs and fields that are only beginning to emerge.”

“Bringing this extraordinary research tool to Miami is an investment in discovery, in our students, and in our country’s ability to compete in a rapidly developing field,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. "This partnership provides our more than 1,800 faculty members, 55,000 students, and countless industry partners with direct access to one of the most advanced computing architectures in the world. It also puts the university in a privileged position to engage with key federal agencies to advance recently launched quantum initiatives that address national needs in the areas of sensing, cryptography, commercialization and workforce development.”