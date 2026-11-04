Midterms reveal shifting demographics, voter backlash and early 2028 power struggles, experts say

Political scientists gathered to dissect the aftermath of the November 3 midterm elections, uncovering a mix of predictable macro-level trends and shocking local upsets. From unexpected voter turnout surges to the shifting sands of traditional party strongholds, experts broke down what the results mean for the political landscape.

A panel discussed what the results in Florida and nationally mean and their repercussions for the election of 2028. Organized by the politics and international relations department at the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs, the experts explored the midterm election results.

The panel comprised professors from the Department of Politics & International Relations, among them Kathryn DePaolo Gould, Kevin Evans and Eduardo Gamarra. Daniel I. Pedreira served as moderator.

Here are the five key takeaways from the discussion:



1. Macro trends followed political science models

While individual races and local anomalies surprised experts — such as razor-thin margins in unexpected areas or a Mississippi Senate race separated by just 43 votes — the overall national outcome aligned closely with historical political science models. With a presidential approval rating hovering around 35%, the midterm wave tracking against the incumbent administration behaved almost exactly as regression lines predicted.

2. A surge in Latino voter rurnout defied history

Historically, Latino voter participation drops significantly during midterm elections. However, this cycle shattered expectations with a massive surge in turnout. While economic pressures and frustration with the current administration heavily motivated voters, complex voting patterns persisted — such as Cuban American loyalty intersecting with deep concerns over inflation, gas prices and international policies.

3. Florida’s races proved surprisingly tight despite Republican advantage

Republicans held a massive 1.5 million voter registration advantage in Florida and had heavily outworked Democrats on the ground since 2020, but key races at the state level and in Congressional districts finished far closer than expected. Analysts attributed the narrow margins to high independent and Democratic participation, voter dissatisfaction with the economy and popular ballot measures like Amendment 3, which drew out voters across party lines.

4. Redistricting efforts yielded minimal gains and backfired

Aggressive redistricting efforts in states like Texas and Florida failed to deliver the sweeping advantages expected by the architects of the effort. Rather than locking in secure maps, the redistricting process consumed immense political capital for little payoff, in some cases accidentally strengthening rival voting blocs or sparking competitive counterefforts in other states.

5. The 2028 presidential race starts now

With the midterms concluded, analysts declared the unofficial kickoff of the 2028 presidential race. Both parties face internal realignments and wide-open primaries. Democrats see potential new openings in states like Florida and Texas due to dealignment and voter shifts, while Republicans face potential intra-party friction as potential contenders — including Vice President JD Vance, outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — navigate a complex political landscape and future interbranch congressional investigations.