Mitochondria: the secret weapon against Parkinson's?

Explore the groundbreaking connection between mitochondria and brain health in this fascinating research from Florida International University. Mitochondria, often called the powerhouses of cells, are essential for keeping brain cells alive and functioning smoothly. When these tiny energy factories falter, they can trigger a chain reaction leading to the death of neurons, a hallmark of Parkinson's disease.

This study sheds light on the critical role of the Drp1 protein in maintaining mitochondrial health and how disruptions in its function can contribute to neurodegeneration. Learn about the impact of environmental neurotoxins and toxic protein aggregates that worsen Parkinson's progression, and discover how targeting mitochondrial function could open the door to new treatments and preventive strategies for this debilitating disease.

With Parkinson's affecting millions worldwide, this research highlights a promising approach to tackling its root causes by safeguarding the brain's cellular energy systems. Learn more in the video.

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Video transcript

New research in environmental health science has identified a key protein that could lead to new therapies for Parkinson's disease and other deadly brain conditions. Parkinson's disease is a devastating disease that currently has no treatment to help stop the disease progression, and this disease is particularly close to my heart because my late grandmother passed away from Parkinson's with dementia. So I'm very interested in Parkinson's disease research in hope of coming up with a treatment that can one day hopefully stop this disease from progressing.

The new research has focused on the role of mitochondria, the powerhouses inside cells that drive the cell's biochemical reactions. Mitochondria are dynamic structures within cells that constantly change in size, number and location to meet various needs. But if something goes wrong with the mitochondria, it can cause big problems. When damaged, mitochondria can stop working properly, which can lead to cell damage and even cell death. This is what happens in diseases like Parkinson's.

In order to stop the disease progression, we need to protect those neurons in our brain from dying. To do that, in our lab we use models of Parkinson's disease that were induced by either environmental toxins or toxic proteins associated with the disease. Researchers found that environmental toxins, such as poisons in the air, water, or food, and certain harmful proteins in the brain can interfere with how mitochondria work. When that happens, the mitochondria break into tiny pieces and the cell gets stressed. This stress can make the harmful proteins pile up even more, which leads to brain cells dying.

Researchers discovered a protein called Drp1 that controls how mitochondria change and behave. We found that by targeting Drp1, not only were we able to protect mitochondrial function, we also saw the removal of all the toxic proteins, which indicates that the waste-recycling system inside the cells is functional again. By targeting Drp1, these findings suggest a new therapeutic approach for Parkinson's. Researchers are now testing FDA-approved compounds that affect Drp1 as potential treatments.