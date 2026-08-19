NeighborhoodHELP honored for lasting impact on Miami-Dade families

The FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine’s (FIU Medicine) Green Family Foundation Neighborhood Health Education Learning Program (NeighborhoodHELP) received the 2026 Corporate Award from the Miami-Dade County Head Start and Early Head Start Program for its work supporting children and families.

The award—which honors organizations that have made a meaningful difference in the communities they serve—was given following a nomination from Paradise Christian School & Development Center, a Hialeah nonprofit that has partnered with NeighborhoodHELP for over 14 years.

“It’s an incredible honor for our team,” said Sarah Suarez, director of NeighborhoodHELP and assistant professor at FIU Medicine. “Recognition from a community partner is particularly meaningful because they experience our work firsthand.”

Through NeighborhoodHELP, interdisciplinary teams of FIU medical, physician assistant, nursing and social work students work alongside faculty and staff to connect families with healthcare services and community resources while addressing social determinants of health. The program also operates mobile health centers at community sites.

At Paradise Christian School, NeighborhoodHELP provides family resource coordination, health services support, staff and family education, community outreach and wellness activities.

“NeighborhoodHELP has never been an occasional presence. They are part of how our program runs,” said the school’s CEO and executive director, Eileen Fluney. “On any given month, we may have a physician, medical students, a health educator and community outreach staff all engaged with our children, our families and our teachers.”

For Suarez, that level of engagement reflects NeighborhoodHELP's broader philosophy of working alongside organizations that already know and serve their communities.

“Schools, faith-based organizations, healthcare organizations and other community partners bring tremendous knowledge and trust,” said Suarez. “They help us understand where the needs and opportunities are, advocate for our work within their communities, and help us reach households in ways we could not accomplish alone.”

Looking ahead, as NeighborhoodHELP expands into areas of Miami-Dade where it has historically had a limited presence, the program aims to build new partnerships, strengthen existing ones and connect community organizations to create a stronger network of support for families.

"I want us to tap into both traditional and nontraditional partners and think creatively about what each organization can contribute to create a stronger network around the families and communities we serve," said Suarez.