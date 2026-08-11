New 20-year study proves pre-K impacts a child’s academic future

Students who attend public school pre-K perform better academically through high school than those in family-based childcare, according to new research from Florida International University.

The study, led by George Mason University and overseen by FIU associate professor of teaching and learning Charles Bleiker, is among the largest analyses of early childhood outcomes. Researchers followed 400,000 Miami-Dade County public school students starting in third grade and monitored them through high school. The 20-year study showed students who attended public school pre-K4 performed better on standardized tests and earned higher grades throughout their academic careers, and that these benefits persisted into adolescence.

The researchers compared three preschool settings that the children attended prior to elementary school — public school pre-K, center-based daycares and home-based childcares that were part of the Early Learning Coalition. While all programs met minimum requirements, teacher education stood out. Public school pre-K programs were the only ones that required teachers to hold a college degree.

“They had more education and probably higher-quality teachers,” Bleiker said. “It really tests the idea that having better-trained teachers or better curricula actually helps these kids. Critics often say teachers don't need to be highly educated to teach young children, that it’s just babysitting and a waste of money. Our data says otherwise.”

The study also challenges the idea that early socialization in a public school setting is irrelevant. Starting a school rhythm early helps students adapt to the classroom environment, Bleiker said. In addition, teachers trained in developmental psychology and classroom management are better equipped to handle behavioral challenges.

“It makes a huge difference if you've been trained,” Bleiker said. “Novice teachers without formal training struggle more. Some of these were mom-and-pop centers hiring people who aren’t fully qualified to teach. If a child spends those formative years in time out, watching videos or being herded around, rather than being stimulated, these experiences spill over. They reach kindergarten not ready academically, socially or emotionally.”

Bleiker, who joined FIU in 2001, has been a central part of the team working on this long-term study evaluating the readiness of Miami children receiving subsidized childcare. Because Miami’s population is 70 percent Hispanic, the study features the largest Hispanic sample of any such research to date.

Today, Bleiker uses this research to design curriculum interventions and early math programs, while supporting earlier access to structured learning programs beginning around age 3. However, he notes that public schools do not have to shoulder the entire burden. Instead, this study could be used to learn what the public schools are doing right and use that information to try and improve the center-based and family-based pre-Ks.



Regardless of where parents choose to send their children for voluntary pre-K, Bleiker offers some practical advice for finding the best fit:

Look for stability. Ask how long teachers typically stay at the center. Young children form strong attachments, so frequent teacher turnover can be difficult for them.

Ask how long teachers typically stay at the center. Young children form strong attachments, so frequent teacher turnover can be difficult for them. Use your local Early Learning Coalition. These organizations can provide quality ratings, resources and guidance to help parents evaluate childcare options.

These organizations can provide quality ratings, resources and guidance to help parents evaluate childcare options. Do your homework. Visit potential centers and ask questions about the program, staff and classroom environment before enrolling your child.

Visit potential centers and ask questions about the program, staff and classroom environment before enrolling your child. Talk to other parents. Find out whether families are happy with the center and whether their children are thriving there.

Most importantly, said Bleiker, pay attention to your child’s experience. If your child consistently isn’t doing well in a particular setting, don’t be afraid to consider another center that may be a better fit.