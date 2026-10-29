New orca tracking bracelets support FIU research

FIU and Fahlo have teamed up once again with the release of the new orca killer whale bracelets featuring the company’s first-ever hand-painted charm.

FIU marine researcher Jeremy Kiszka is providing the tracking data for the bracelets that launched Oct. 29. Fahlo sells bracelets and plushies with tracking information for endangered species. With each bracelet sold, their goal is to spark curiosity for science and conservation. The wildlife-themed bracelets, which cost $19.95 each, link to an app that allows users to follow a real killer whale’s movements. Ten percent of the sale of each bracelet benefits the FIU Marine Mammal Ecology Lab.

Kiszka’s lab has provided tracking for two groups of species: whales and dolphins. Now they’ve added killer whales to the list. In total, there are 18 species being tracked by a partner organization. Through the interactive app, users can read about their individual orca, see exclusive photos, follow their movements and get updates along the way. In addition, users can learn more about their orca through back stories, tagging locations and videos from the field. Users are guaranteed tracking for at least six months. If an animal’s tracking stops before that time, they’re sent a new one to follow.

Customers can purchase the new orca, whale or dolphin bracelet through Fahlo’s website and at beach and surf shops as well as many natural history museums worldwide.

These products are supporting research and helping scientists like Kiszka and his students advance their work in marine animal science and conservation.