Olympians, scholars and future physicians: Inside FIU’s standout class of 2026

Florida International University will celebrate the graduation of nearly 6,000 students during its spring commencement ceremonies, which will take place April 26 to 30, 2026. This year’s graduates are breaking barriers, reaching new milestones and shaping the future across fields such as science, technology, medicine and public service.

Among them are two student-athletes who competed in the 2024 Olympic Games; a political science major whose research on U.S. engagement in Latin America has informed high-level officials; an aspiring physician combining a background in opera with a future in medicine; two news anchors earning their master’s degrees together; and an engineering student trying to better understand the human heart, to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease.

“Our FIU graduates are innovators, leaders and problem-solvers,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “Their education has prepared them to think boldly, act with integrity and pursue meaningful change. We are proud of their accomplishments and confident they will make a lasting impact.”

During the 3 p.m. Monday afternoon ceremony, FIU will present an honorary Doctor of Music degree to Cuban singer and songwriter Willy Chirino. Chirino, a recipient of the 2014 Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, is a pioneer of the “Miami Sound” and has recorded more than 20 best-selling albums.

All ceremonies will be held at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on FIU’s Modesto Maidique Campus.

Notable graduates include:

Oumy Diop and Nicole Frank, both 22 and standout student-athletes on FIU’s swimming and diving program, reached the pinnacle of their sport by competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As seniors, each proudly represented their home countries – Diop for Senegal and Frank for Uruguay – during the two-week global event they had trained their entire lives for. At FIU, both athletes made a lasting impact, helping break school records and playing key roles in capturing the 2024 American Conference Championship. Frank will earn a Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management from the College of Arts, Sciences & Education on Sunday, April 26, at 11 a.m., while Diop will graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in natural and applied sciences from the College of Arts, Sciences & Education on Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m.

An Honors College student in the National Security Studies program, Alexandra “Lexi” Bishop, 21, has focused her research on U.S.-China competition in Latin America. As a junior analyst with the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, she has briefed U.S. and international military leaders and contributed to policy discussions. She also traveled to Panama to participate in a briefing for the U.S. Ambassador to Panama. In the spring, she published her first analytical article examining China’s use of space infrastructure and partnerships to expand its influence in Latin America and is now well-positioned to continue shaping the future of national security with insight and purpose. Bishop will graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Relations on Monday, April 27, at 10 a.m.

Inspired by her upbringing and a deep commitment to serving others, Honors College student Grace Chaffins, 21, discovered early on that music could be a powerful source of comfort and connection. A double major, she now graduates with a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and natural and applied sciences, on a medical sciences track. Blending her passion for music with a commitment to medicine, she has focused on the role of the arts in healing and human connection. After graduation, she plans to continue her studies at FIU Medicine, pursuing a medical career that integrates disciplines from art and science. Chaffins will receive a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from the College of Communication, Architecture + the Arts (CARTA) on Monday, April 27, at 3 p.m.

As co-anchors of NBC6 News Today, Kris Anderson and Constance Jones help inform South Florida each morning. Anderson, a six-time Emmy Award–winning journalist, and Jones, an Emmy-nominated journalist, have both built distinguished careers covering major stories on a local and national stage. Now they celebrate another shared distinction: Both are graduates of FIU’s Master of Science in Mass Communication program. For Jones and Anderson, their new academic milestone and shared Panther pride will continue to shape their journey both on and off the air. Anderson and Jones will graduate on Monday, April 27, at 3 p.m.

An Honors College student majoring in biomedical engineering, Lucas Menendez, 21, conducts aortic valve research in FIU’s Cardiovascular Matrix Remodeling Lab. His work explores the effects of the hair loss drug minoxidil on heart valve disease, and he is recognized by faculty for performing at a graduate level. He also founded Healthy Hearts, a campus organization promoting cardiovascular wellness through charity runs and CPR training. After graduating this spring, he plans to pursue an MD-Ph.D. to continue his dual passions of research and patient care. Menendez will receive a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from the College of Engineering and Computing on Wednesday, April 29, at 10 a.m.

FIU Board of Trustees member Jesus Lebeña will speak at the 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. ceremonies on Sunday, April 26. FIU Trustee Alan Gonzalez will speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony on Tuesday, April 28, and FIU Trustee Nestor Plana will speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony on Wednesday, April 29.

Video clips and photos for media use will be uploaded to this folder, which will continue to be updated throughout commencement days with new images and videos.