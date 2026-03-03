Pitch competitions spotlight FIU's entrepreneurial talent

AI and cybersecurity solutions

The ATOM x AIS Technology Innovation 2026 Challenge, organized by the Department of Information Systems and Business Analytics, recorded its highest participation to date.

Students developed solutions in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data analytics and presented them to a panel of alumni and industry judges.

The top award went to Mentra AI, a platform designed to reduce the risk of sensitive corporate data being exposed through public AI tools.

The system restricts access based on permissions and grounds responses in internal company data.

“The most valuable lesson we learned here was teamwork,” said Isaac Ruiz, a member of the winning team.

Following the competition, the team was invited to present at the AGILE International Conference in March.

Elizabeth Lanza, another team member, said the experience extended beyond the classroom.

“That wouldn’t have been an opportunity we could have had if we weren’t doing this together and putting all this time and effort into it,” she said.

Jon Sastre, an FIU alumnus and senior partner sales manager at Amazon Web Services who served as a judge, said direct feedback from professionals can help students understand how ideas translate into practice.