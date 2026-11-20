By day he teaches hospitality courses in consumer and organizational behavior and culinary operations. This past weekend, however, Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management professor Andrew Moreo added the title of Professor Pizza to his resume as he participated in the North Miami BrewFest.

Moreo, with his company Pass the Pie, took home third place in the People’s Choice Award for his pizza creations in two unique flavors - elote and Cuban sandwich - an outcomes, he says, that left him both "shocked and honored."

“I am grateful to FIU for the opportunity and my amazing student team for their outstanding work,” he said.

Andrew Moreo of Pass the Pie, center, with the help of students, served up his unique sourdough pizza pies at BrewFest.

Moreo joined nearly two dozen eateries and more than 30 breweries at NoMi Village in North Miami to showcase the best craft beer and bites at the 14th annual event, produced by FIU alumni with the help of hospitality students and benefitting the Chaplin School’s brewing science and beverage management program.

Students studying event management, like graduate student Alba Lopez and senior Isabella Rosano, got to lead a team for real hands-on learning.

“It’s amazing, but there’s a lot of work behind it. It’s not just the day of the event, it’s many days that then come to reality,” said Lopez.

“All the pressure to make sure we have everything ready on time, make sure the students know what they’re doing and vendors know what they’re doing,” added Rosano.

That, plus both students added the most important ingredient, “That everybody has fun.”

Owners Rob Streisfeld and Lori Feldman Streisfeld of Brewsaki show off their wares.

One of this year’s new additions: the celebration of the City of North Miami’s 100th birthday. A giant birthday cake commemorating and the participation of many local businesses gave the event a true hometown feel.

“These are local small businesses that have a chance to be out here in front of thousands of people showing off what they do and it’s a win win for everyone,” said Kevin A. Burns, City of North Miami Councilman. “I really, really hope that it continues for many many years into the future.”