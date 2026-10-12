Public notice of proposed tuition increase for FIU’s Online MSEM program

The following message was sent to FIU students on October 12, 2026:



This is a public notice that The Florida International University Board of Trustees will consider a proposal to increase the market tuition rate of the online Master of Science in Engineering Management (MSEM) at its meeting on Tuesday, November 10, at 9 a.m. If approved, the increase will be effective beginning Fall 2027 and will apply to all currently enrolled resident and non-resident students of the program, as well as newly admitted and enrolled students.

This is the first tuition increase request since the Florida Board of Governors, the governing board of Florida’s public university system, approved the MSEM program in November 2015 as a market tuition rate program.

This proposal will not affect the tuition or fees of undergraduate students at the College of Engineering and Computing or elsewhere.

Rationale and use of funds



The existing market rate tuition is used to cover operating expenses, including faculty salaries, teaching and learning technologies, and student support services. FIU is seeking a market rate tuition increase to maintain the quality and competitiveness of the MSEM in the face of rising operational costs. The proposed increase in tuition revenues will be utilized to retain and hire faculty with discipline-specific expertise and experience and to invest in emerging technologies that support students in obtaining critical skills essential to advance their careers.

Additional information regarding the tuition increase

The new tuition rate being proposed, a 15 percent increase (additional $125.00 per credit hour), is indicated below in comparison to the current tuition rate:

Current Tuition Rate

For Resident and Non-Resident Students: $833.33 per credit hour (inclusive of all fees)

Proposed Tuition Rate

For Resident and Non-Resident Students: $958.33 per credit hour (inclusive of all fees)

Meeting information



The FIU Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 10, at 9 a.m., and may be viewed by stream. Additional information will be available at the FIU Board of Trustees website.

In accordance with state law, this notice was sent by email to all enrolled students.