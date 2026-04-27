Quills at the ready: Five steps to writing a poem

"Hope" is the thing with feathers –

That perches in the soul –

And sings the tune without the words –

And never stops – at all –

– Emily Dickinson

Poems are powerful, magical and mysterious. They show us life in novel ways.

“A poem is an offering,” says poet and professor Julie Marie Wade. It can sneak up on readers to show them something familiar in an unfamiliar manner. “It might be different for everybody in the room,” Wade explains, “but there’s something to take from [a poem] as a reader and appreciator of our shared world.”

Psychology professor Shannon Pruden also praises poetry’s ability to present various points of view, thereby engendering empathy: “I think reading and writing poetry allows you to understand the perspective of other people, which ultimately leads to a much more complex understanding of emotions and emotional development. Poetry allows you to make that leap.”

She adds, “There’s so much value to it. We probably don’t do enough of it.”

Likewise, Wade affirms, “Poetry is for everybody.” Catching hold of an idea, she says, “A poem is like having a snow globe of language – you get to keep it, turn it upside down and shake it.” This tangible creation – the poem – can then be examined at one’s leisure. What will it reveal when the snow settles?

In honor of National Poetry Month, which marks its 30th anniversary this April, play with poetry. Read a poem! Write a poem! And relish in the delight of well-chosen words.

Ready to astonish audiences with hitherto unknown creative capabilities? Heed the call...

Write a poem in 5 steps

By Julie Marie Wade

Step 1: Invite poetry into your life. Visit poets.org, SWWIM or Rattle Poetry to sign up to receive free daily poems delivered to your email inbox.

Step 2: Commit to reading one poem a day. Read out loud whenever possible and read each poem more than once. Jot down the "heart line" or “heart image" from a poem that resonates most deeply with you. (Remember to record the poet's name and poem title.)

Step 3: Write for 5-10 minutes in response to the poem immediately after you finish reading/re-reading. What you write doesn't have to look like a poem. What matters is writing in the spirit of another poet's work. (Put your inner critic in time-out while you write.)

Step 4: Go back to what you've written in your poem-a-day notebook. Identify the lines from the poem you read and the lines from your own response-writes that feel most alive, energetic and/or precise. (Some language and/or images feel fresher and more vibrant than others — highlight that.)

Step 5: Begin to shape your poem from the offerings of fellow poets. (If you borrow a title, a line or a particular structure from another poet, give them credit by adding "After [poet's name]" under your title. When you write a poem, you are always in conversation with other poets. Borrowing with attribution is part of acknowledging this conversation.)

Bonus: Notice the poets who speak to you and seek out more of their work. Also, share the poetry you've been reading — and writing — with others in your life. A conversation only continues to grow as we include more voices.