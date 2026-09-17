Exploring the ocean depths: FIU scientists descend to world’s deepest hydrothermal vents

Nearly three miles beneath the Caribbean Sea, there is no sunlight. The pressure is crushing. And superheated, chemical-rich water pours from cracks in the seafloor.

Yet shrimp find their way there, by the millions.

How they do it is a mystery. FIU marine scientist Heather Bracken-Grissom recently returned from a month-long expedition in the Caribbean where she explored the deepest hydrothermal vents in the world. She was accompanied by FIU postdoctoral scientist Danielle DeLeo and graduate students Maureen Howard, Angel Rodriguez and Mary Williams from her lab and Haley Glasmann from FIU marine scientist Kevin Boswell’s lab. They joined an international team of scientists investigating how vent shrimp use vision and light to navigate one of the planet’s most extreme environments. The expedition aboard the research vessel Atlantis included dives in Alvin, the famed human-occupied submersible capable of carrying scientists thousands of meters beneath the ocean surface.

The team first explored vent fields along the mid-Atlantic ridge in 2025 before setting their sights on the Von Damm vent field along the Mid-Cayman Rise this summer. During both expeditions, they collected samples, environmental data and high-resolution images to help solve some of the mysteries surrounding these hard-to-study ecosystems.

On day 8 of the expedition, Bracken-Grissom and Daphne Cuvelier from the University of the Azores in Portugal embarked on a little detour, descending more than 5,000 meters aboard Alvin to explore the Beebe/Piccard hydrothermal vent field — the deepest known to humanity.

"To me, it felt as if I left Earth and was transported to a different planet," Bracken-Grissom said. "The sensation of being so small in the vastness of the surrounding vents and deep oceans was overwhelming yet calming. It is something I will never forget and hope others get to experience."

Alvin has achieved fame all on its own, enabling scientists to conduct deep sea exploration since the 1960s and most famously a detailed photographic survey and inspection of the RMS Titanic in 1986. Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution maintains and operates the submersible.

“Watching the Alvin team every day was my favorite part of the whole mission,” Glasmann said. “Alvin is so famous that when we were departing, local people were selling Alvin souvenirs, taking pictures and came out just to wave goodbye for the sendoff.”