See you Saturday: Homecoming 2026 promises a roaring good time

Homecoming attracts plenty of Panther families. Alumni couples attend with their young children who thrill to bounce houses and visits with Roary. And many faculty and staff will be on campus while their enrolled sons and daughters likewise enjoy tailgating and watching the big game.

But let’s make one thing clear: Not all of the latter will party together nor even sit near one another in the stands.

Senior sports management major Nick Sutton says he has no intention of hanging out with his English professor father. While the two will arrive in the same car, they plan to go their separate ways.

“Not vibing with him,” Sutton says. “We get along great, but I’ll be with the bros,” he adds of his brothers in Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

And that’s just fine, says Dad, who will instead seek out other faculty who welcome his company.

Mothers and daughters fall along a similar divide. Sophomore marketing major Gianna Fernandez will steer clear of her alumna mom, an FIU administrator, to congregate exclusively with friends. (Truth be told, she’ll be avoiding her alumnus dad too.)

“I'm going to go with the Greek Life crew,” she says of the fraternities and sororities that will gather under tents. “They hired a DJ, and it's going to be super fun.” A sister of Alpha Omicron Pi, Fernandez adds that “college loyalty” is a value instilled in members, and she encourages everyone “to support our school” by showing up.

Sophomore Jordan Markowitz and her professor-administrator father offer an alternative reality. The two will occupy stadium seats one right next to the other.

“I always enjoy going with my family,” says the biochemistry major, who began attending football games as a youngster alongside her parents and older sister. “That's a core memory for me.”

Even so, before heading to her usual seat at Dad’s side, she looks to spend the first part of the afternoon with friends. The rugby player will join other women on FIU’s club team in search of “fun giveaways,” such as t-shirts and maybe cool hats, and participate in activities at tailgate booths, such as “mini throwing games” that offer prizes.

“I think students should always take advantage of opportunities to make memories with friends,” Markowitz exhorts peers, “like going to the games and cheering on the team.”

However families choose to revel, one thing is for sure: Everyone will have a roaring good time on a gorgeous campus in the shadow of Pitbull Stadium. Even the weather promises to cooperate with a relatively mild mid-80s forecast and little chance of rain.

“Win or lose on the field,” Sutton concludes, “where else would you rather be? Better than a lot of other scenarios.” Dale, FIU.