FIU students develop device to detect early signs of preterm labor

A growing epidemic

More than one in 10 babies worldwide is born prematurely (before 37 weeks of pregnancy). This rate is increasing. However, scant knowledge exists about preterm birth or why it occurs in the first place. While many babies born early go on to thrive, others suffer serious consequences. Sometimes, they do not survive.

Case in point: Every 40 seconds, a child dies from complications of preterm birth, totaling over 2,000 babies globally a day.

These sobering statistics amount to an incalculable cost: lives lost.

“It was kind of insane how many people came up to us during this journey and said, ‘Thank you for doing this,’” Pei says. “To meet people that we are trying to help, to see that we could have such a big impact on so many people who deal with this is exciting.”

Echoing her partner, Sanchez adds that the problem became more personal every time they met another person who experienced preterm birth.

While awareness has been growing, the pair initially met with many blank stares. Most people didn’t realize that preterm birth is a problem. Or one without a solution, Pei explains.

Current methods for detecting the risk of preterm labor betray blind spots. Digital exams are performed irregularly and remain too subjective, failing to identify 70% of at-risk babies. Biochemical tests, like fetal fibronectin (fFN), occur too late in the pregnancy. And ultrasounds reveal the length and width of the cervix but not necessarily the risk.

Pei and Sanchez, biomedical engineering doctoral students in the FIU College of Engineering & Computing, are racing to commercialize a device that can “see” what other methods cannot — and much earlier too.

“We can wave the red flag three months before current devices can identify risk,” Pei says.

The case for PPRIM

During a healthy pregnancy, the cervix keeps the baby securely in the uterus. Its strength and shape come from collagen that resembles the fibers of a rope. Gradually, these fibers loosen and become disorganized, softening the cervix to prepare for birth. If this process happens too early, it can lead to preterm labor.

The team’s device, called PPRIM (Portable Preterm Imaging), pairs patented hardware and software to detect those changes.

PPRIM shines polarized light onto the cervix and rapidly captures images to reveal how the collagen fibers are arranged. The team’s software then analyzes those images by visualizing them as a color-coded map that can be read in a glance. Cooler colors indicate higher organization of collagen fibers, and thus lower risk of preterm labor. Meanwhile, warmer colors signal more disorganization of these fibers and, therefore, higher risk.