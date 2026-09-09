Simple farming changes boost wheat yields in drought-prone areas

In drought-prone regions of Ethiopia, growing more food could start with something as simple as keeping more rainwater in the ground.

New research co-authored by FIU Earth and Environment professor Assefa Melesse found that changing how farmers plow and protect their fields can help prevent precious rainwater — and the fertile soil and nutrients it carries — from washing away. The result — healthier soil and, for the crop studied in this research, bigger wheat harvests.

Researchers spent three growing seasons in central Ethiopia testing several climate-smart farming practices, both individually and together. The most effective combination increased wheat yields by more than 27 percent while reducing soil loss by 76 percent.

The findings could be particularly important for small farming operations that depend heavily on rainfall. Long dry periods can devastate crops in the region, where researchers say as much as 50 percent to 70 percent of rainfall can be lost before reaching crop roots, taking valuable soil and nutrients with it.

The researchers tested several relatively simple ways to keep more water and soil on farmland. One involved building soil bunds — small earthen barriers across sloping fields that slow water as it flows downhill. Another left wheat residue on the ground to act much like mulch, protecting soil from intense sunlight and pounding rain. Researchers also tested the Berken plow, which creates deeper furrows that help water soak into the ground while reducing the need for repeated plowing.

Then they combined all three.

That approach delivered some of the strongest overall results, cutting water runoff and increasing the amount of water available to plants, which led to the higher wheat yields and less soil loss.

Some individual measures also produced substantial benefits. Soil bunds alone reduced runoff by 57 percent and soil loss by 73 percent.

While the research focuses on farming operations in Ethiopia, Melesse said the suggested techniques could be helpful in other places grappling with soil erosion.

But keeping more water on fields is only part of the challenge. Farmers can also capture runoff and store it for irrigation, livestock and other needs during the dry season. That could be particularly valuable in places where enough rain falls during the wet season but water becomes scarce later.

“Even in areas where rainfall is not deficient during the wet season, meeting water needs during the dry season can remain a challenge unless preparations like runoff water harvesting is practiced,” Melesse said.

The study did not evaluate those costs or determine whether the approach would be practical for individual farmers. The researchers say finding answers to those questions — including labor requirements, affordability and how the practices could be adopted at larger scales — are important next steps.

The researchers also caution that effectiveness in an experimental field doesn't automatically translate into easy adoption. Soil bunds require labor and take some land out of production. Crop residue may already be needed for livestock feed or fuel. Berken plows require an upfront investment and training.

Still, the research shows farmers may not have to choose between producing more food and protecting the environment. The right combination of practices can conserve water, protect valuable soil and improve harvests — potentially making farms more resilient as conditions become less predictable.

The research was led by Abera Assefa Biratu from the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research and included researchers from Germany, Uganda, Belgium, other institutions in Ethiopia and FIU.