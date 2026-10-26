Six standout Panthers are joining FIU’s Hall of Fame

Carlos Arroyo '01 - Men's Basketball (1997-01)

Carlos Arroyo, a two-time All-Sun Belt First Teamer, starred for the Panther basketball program during his time in Miami and still holds a slew of FIU records nearly 25 years later. The Fajardo, Puerto Rico native went on to play in the NBA for nine seasons from 2001-11 and is one of just two Panthers (Raja Bell) to have accomplished that feat.

"Playing in the NBA was life changing," Arroyo said. "It was my dream since I was a kid."

While at FIU, Arroyo set various records. He still holds records for most points in a single game (39), most assists in a single game (13), most 20-point games in a single season (21) and most consecutive double-digit scoring games (37). For his career, Arroyo also holds the all-time mark for assists (459) and is second all-time in career points (1,601). Additionally, Arroyo's final season in 2000-01 is the top scoring season all-time as the senior guard racked up 616 points, the only 600-plus point season in FIU men's basketball history.

"Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the ultimate honor for me," Arroyo said. "I can look back and know that I made the right decision 28 years ago to come to FIU. FIU was the foundation of my legacy. I will always be grateful for the opportunity FIU gave me to get an education and follow my dreams."

Arroyo was honored for his illustrious FIU career by having his jersey number (30) retired in 2007. Along with his prominent collegiate and professional career, the Puerto Rico native was also a standout for his country's national team. His jersey number (7) is also retired by the Puerto Rican Basketball Federation. With Team Puerto Rico, he led his team to 12 international medals, including six golds.

He is also an Olympian, having led the Puerto Rican national team in the 2004 Athens Olympics. He was selected to carry the Puerto Rican flag during the opening ceremony, and, as team captain, led the team in earning a famous win over the U.S. team during those Olympic games. Most recently, Arroyo coached the Puerto Rican national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Arroyo is currently the general manager for the Puerto Rican Olympic team and Basketball Federation, and he co-owns the Vaqueros de Bayamón, a franchise of Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN), a premier tier-one professional basketball league in Puerto Rico. Under his leadership, the Vaqueros have won the BSN championship title two times back-to-back. He is also the Senior advisor for VRDG group in the sports division, a privately held investment business group that finances sports events, concerts and media productions across Puerto Rico, Latin America and the U.S.

Arroyo added that aside from the wonderful education and athletic opportunities FIU gave him, the university also holds a special place in his heart for one more reason. FIU is where he met his wife, alumna Xiomara Arroyo '10. The Panther couple have three children together.