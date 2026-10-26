Six standout Panthers are joining FIU’s Hall of Fame

A group of some of FIU’s most iconic athletes and dedicated supporters are coming back to campus to receive one of the university’s greatest honors. These Panthers will be officially inducted into FIU’s Hall of Fame during Nov. 6-7, which is Homecoming weekend.
These six Panthers have been crucial to the history and growth of FIU Athletics, and their legacies have strengthened FIU and inspired generations of student-athletes. Inductees include athletes who went on to play in the NBA and NFL; FIU record holders in their sports; founding members of two FIU teams; and a coach who helped countless athletes achieve success at the highest levels, including at the Olympics.
"We are thrilled to welcome another outstanding group of individuals into the FIU Athletics Hall of Fame as we celebrate our third class of inductees,” said FIU Athletics Director Scott Carr. “These six individuals exemplify the excellence, dedication and Panther pride that have helped shape the history of FIU Athletics. We're also thrilled that this year's class includes individuals representing three programs not currently in our Hall of Fame.”
The 2026 Hall of Fame Class inductees are Carlos Arroyo, Mike Becker, Johanna Gustafsdottir, Albert Lorenzo, Michele O'Brien and Nick Turnbull.
“Each inductee has made a lasting impact on their respective program and on our university, and it will be a privilege to welcome them back to campus during Homecoming weekend as we celebrate their incredible accomplishments and legacies,” Carr added. “I'd also like to thank the Hall of Fame Committee members, who are faced with a challenging vote each year, for their dedication and thorough process."
Learn more about the FIU legends who will be inducted into FIU’s Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
Carlos Arroyo '01 - Men's Basketball (1997-01)
Carlos Arroyo, a two-time All-Sun Belt First Teamer, starred for the Panther basketball program during his time in Miami and still holds a slew of FIU records nearly 25 years later. The Fajardo, Puerto Rico native went on to play in the NBA for nine seasons from 2001-11 and is one of just two Panthers (Raja Bell) to have accomplished that feat.
"Playing in the NBA was life changing," Arroyo said. "It was my dream since I was a kid."
While at FIU, Arroyo set various records. He still holds records for most points in a single game (39), most assists in a single game (13), most 20-point games in a single season (21) and most consecutive double-digit scoring games (37). For his career, Arroyo also holds the all-time mark for assists (459) and is second all-time in career points (1,601). Additionally, Arroyo's final season in 2000-01 is the top scoring season all-time as the senior guard racked up 616 points, the only 600-plus point season in FIU men's basketball history.
"Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the ultimate honor for me," Arroyo said. "I can look back and know that I made the right decision 28 years ago to come to FIU. FIU was the foundation of my legacy. I will always be grateful for the opportunity FIU gave me to get an education and follow my dreams."
Arroyo was honored for his illustrious FIU career by having his jersey number (30) retired in 2007. Along with his prominent collegiate and professional career, the Puerto Rico native was also a standout for his country's national team. His jersey number (7) is also retired by the Puerto Rican Basketball Federation. With Team Puerto Rico, he led his team to 12 international medals, including six golds.
He is also an Olympian, having led the Puerto Rican national team in the 2004 Athens Olympics. He was selected to carry the Puerto Rican flag during the opening ceremony, and, as team captain, led the team in earning a famous win over the U.S. team during those Olympic games. Most recently, Arroyo coached the Puerto Rican national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Arroyo is currently the general manager for the Puerto Rican Olympic team and Basketball Federation, and he co-owns the Vaqueros de Bayamón, a franchise of Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN), a premier tier-one professional basketball league in Puerto Rico. Under his leadership, the Vaqueros have won the BSN championship title two times back-to-back. He is also the Senior advisor for VRDG group in the sports division, a privately held investment business group that finances sports events, concerts and media productions across Puerto Rico, Latin America and the U.S.
Arroyo added that aside from the wonderful education and athletic opportunities FIU gave him, the university also holds a special place in his heart for one more reason. FIU is where he met his wife, alumna Xiomara Arroyo '10. The Panther couple have three children together.
Mike Becker M.S. '89 - Cross Country / Track & Field & Administrator (1987-2006)
Mike Becker M.S. ‘89, dedicated the first half of his career to coaching the FIU Cross Country and Track & Field programs. He achieved unprecedented success during his time as a Panther. Along with his role as a highly successful coach, Becker served as an associate athletic director within the department, taking over a role overseeing Athletic Student Support Services in 1989.
As a coach, Becker guided FIU athletes to win more than 15 Division I/II All-Americans and compete at the Olympics. His Panther squads won a total of seven conference championships, four on the men's side and three on the women's side. A native of Deer Park, N.Y., he earned seven Coach of the Year awards in 11 seasons as head coach.
Among the hundreds of cross country and track and field student-athletes Becker coached is FIU’s most decorated Olympian, Tayna Lawrence ‘98, who went on to win one gold and two silver medals during her performances in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games. Becker also worked with Michael Felsberg ’03, a standout Panther who earned the Athletics President’s Award in 2003 as the athlete with the highest GPA (3.9). After his graduation Felsberg, a second lieutenant with the U.S. Marine Corps, was killed in October 2004 from injuries sustained in combat in Iraq during his second tour of duty.
“What made my job special was the special people,” Becker said. He relished working with each and every student, and he felt blessed to be part of the close-knit Panther community of FIU. (He was also a grad student himself for several years, earning his master’s in math education while working at the university).
“The purpose of students entering Division I college athletics is for that sport to make them a better person,” Becker said, “by learning the goals of athletics, which is to work hard, achieve sportsmanship, have integrity and learn to come back from failure... That’s the reason I got into coaching.”
It’s also the reason he continues his legacy. Becker is currently teaching high school math and coaching cross country/track and field at Ransom Everglades School. This year he released his book, “Coaching My Own Way,” in which he discusses his story and the stories of some of the athletes he mentored, including Panther athletes who believe he made a real difference in their lives.
Johanna Gustafsdottir '15 - Swimming (2011-15)
Johanna Gustafsdottir, a four-time NCAA Championships qualifier, closed her decorated career as a Panther as one of the top swimmers in program history. A native of Reykjavík, Iceland, Gustafsdottir was named the 2015 Conference USA (CUSA) Swimmer of the Year along with being named the 2014-15 Female Athlete of the Year from FIU.
At the Sun Belt Championships, she won five gold medals in two seasons as a freshman and sophomore, earning Sun Belt Swimmer of the Year honors in 2012. When FIU made its move to CUSA, Gustafsdottir's success continued as she won five combined gold medals as a junior and senior in 2014 and 2015. While in Miami, Gustafsdottir set new records for the 100 & 200-free along with the 200-breast, 200-IM and 200-back. She still holds the Sun Belt record in the 200-back and 800-free relay and the Conference USA records in the 200-IM and 400-IM.
“I have many good memories from FIU,” she said. “If I had to pick one favorite memory it would be the final relay at the Conference USA in 2015, where we won our first relay gold and the conference title. I swam the last leg in that relay with tears of joy in my goggles.”
She said FIU was a crucial part of her journey. “FIU was a saving grace for me mentally and physically,” Gustafsdottir explained. “I had stopped swimming and was very far down mentally when the opportunity presented itself to me [to swim at FIU].” Her coaches and team turned it all around, and she became a swimming legend at FIU.
She added that studying sports and recreation management at FIU also paved the way for her coaching career. Gustafsdottir has worked as a swimming coach for several years and is currently a performance coach for the prestigious World Aquatics Centre of Excellence in Bahrain, where she was recruited to kickstart a scholarship program for swimmers. (World Aquatics is the sole global governing body for aquatic sports).
Gustafsdottir works with a group of international athletes who represent 27 different countries, many of them studying at the University of Technology in Bahrain. She’s helping the next generation of swimmers reach for greatness.
Albert Lorenzo '74 - Sports Contributor
Albert “Al” Lorenzo was part of FIU's first full graduating class in 1974. He has since been a devoted supporter of FIU Athletics, student-athletes and the university at large.
“I’ve been involved at FIU since day one,” Lorenzo said. He is a first-generation college graduate who came with his family to the U.S. from Cuba when he was a child. “FIU gave me so much. It’s only natural that I give back to FIU.”
Raised in Hialeah, Lorenzo has dedicated more than 50 years of leadership, service, fundraising and philanthropy to helping advance FIU Athletics and propel its programs to new heights. Known as a transformational donor, Lorenzo was recognized as the recipient of the FIU Athletics Torch Award in 2013 for his stewardship. He has served as a founding member, executive officer and leader in a variety of FIU associations and groups throughout the years, including as an executive board member of FIU’s Panther Club, the fundraising arm of FIU Athletics, for which he provided leadership as one of its top fundraisers.
Not only has Lorenzo provided guidance and backing to the Athletics Department, but he has also played an integral role in supporting FIU in all aspects. Lorenzo currently serves as a board member with FIU's Foundation, a position he has held since 2013, and he was a founding member of the FIU Council of 100, which is now known as the President's Council.
As a student, Lorenzo was a founding member of FIU’s inaugural baseball team in 1973. His love for FIU Athletics stems from his own experiences as an athlete. Lorenzo, who earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from FIU, achieved a successful career in banking before transitioning to the political field, in which he has advised government leaders at all levels. Today, he is the founder and owner of Quantum Results, Inc., a public relations, governmental and consulting firm.
“I believe very strongly in our alumni,” he said. “Giving our time to FIU is how we, as alumni, keep moving FIU forward. We help FIU continue to thrive. It’s not about us. It’s about the future generations. We’ll be long gone, and FIU will still be here helping thousands of students succeed. That makes me very proud.”
He is also the proud dad of two children, including his daughter and Panther alumna, Michelle L. Palacio '03, who has spent more than two decades of her career at FIU and is currently FIU’s senior vice president of Marketing and Strategic Communications and the inaugural chief marketing and communication officer.
Michele O'Brien '01 - Women's Soccer (1998-01)
Michele O'Brien, FIU's most-decorated women's player to ever grace the Panther pitch, dazzled in her time at FIU. She ended her career in Miami as the FIU program's all-time record holder in goals (58) and points (134), records which still stand today. She was named a two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year as a junior and senior along with earning First Team All-Sun Belt both seasons.
A native of Plainview, N.Y., O'Brien enjoyed team success along with her individual accolades as she was a key member of the 2000 FIU squad that won both the Sun Belt Regular Season and Tournament Championships. O'Brien also received the Presidential Academic Athletic Award Medal in recognition of her outstanding career both on and off the field.
"FIU played such an important role in shaping both my personal and professional journey," O'Brien said. "My experience as a student-athlete taught me the value of hard work, resilience, commitment and being part of something bigger than myself."
She went on to a career in competitive soccer. She was a member of Ireland's National Team for several years, with O'Brien helping lead Team Ireland to the 2011 European Championships. In addition to her national team experience with Ireland, O'Brien played seven seasons in the United Soccer League (USL) W-League and played with the United Kingdom for the Arsenal Ladies Football Club. Arsenal, the most successful women's soccer team in the U.K., competed in world-class events such as the European Cup and FA Cup.
Among her proudest athletic achievements? "Continuing my playing career at the international level and representing the Republic of Ireland after my college career," she said. "Playing at FIU was the starting point of my development, and I am so glad I continued to play the game post college. I was able to travel the world and live in other countries, while competing at a high level and learning so much about the beautiful game."
In the USL, she played for the Long Island Rough Riders and with the New Jersey Sky Blue. O'Brien retired from competitive soccer in 2012 after playing internationally for 10 seasons. O'Brien then served as an assistant coach at Columbia University from 2005-07 and later at New York University from 2004-05.
She has dedicated the past 15 years to coaching the women's soccer program at DePaul University, first as an associate head coach and then as its head coach since 2021. She has played an integral role in the program's growth and has led the team to a variety of successes including the program’s first BIG EAST Championship semifinal appearance since 2016.
She said that her time at FIU was crucial for igniting her passion for coaching. "[At FIU], I was fortunate to be surrounded by incredible teammates, coaches and mentors who challenged me, supported me and helped me grow. Those experiences laid the foundation for my coaching career and continue to influence how I lead and support young women today. I will always be grateful for the opportunities FIU gave me and the lifelong relationships I built along the way."
Nick Turnbull '05 - Football (2002-05)
Nick Turnbull was a member of FIU's first football team. Known as “The Truth,” Turnbull established a standard of excellence in the Panther Football program.
In his first season at FIU, Turnbull was a first-team All-Independent selection and the only freshman defensive back nominated All-American in the country. A native of Miami, Turnbull racked up 265 tackles for his career and had two seasons (2002, 2004) with five interceptions - the FIU record for most tackles in a single season. Turnbull ended his FIU career with a program-record 16 interceptions from his defensive back position and was named All-Sun Belt his senior season. During his time at FIU, he made the All-American three times.
Following his record-setting career at the university, Turnbull became FIU's first NFL player as a member of the Falcons, Bears and Bengals from 2006-08.
“I went to FIU to start a legacy,” Turnbull said. “We didn’t have a stadium at the beginning. The coach’s office was in a trailer. We were really building the program.”
Turnbull loved it. He still remembers the team’s first game. “It was a home game,” he said. “We did have a stadium by then. It was standing room only. The place was packed. We were so ready for that game. It didn’t matter who we played. We weren’t losing that game. The adrenaline from beginning to end, it never stopped. It was very exciting.”
As a student at FIU, Turnbull became famous on campus and locally as a football player, (he was often the face of the team on fliers around Miami). That’s not the only thing he was famous for, though. He landed top-tier national modeling jobs, even appearing in GQ and Vogue. He initially planned to keep his modeling gigs on a low profile, but eventually Panthers (and community members!) began to see him and recognize him in person. He chuckles at those memories – they remind him of his time at FIU.
Besides good memories, FIU gave him a strong support system. “The people at FIU helped set up our success,” he said. “Our coaches, especially. For example, my position coach used to sit with me every Sunday for hours teaching me about coverages, checks and formations. Football taught me pride, discipline and how to be accountable.”
Today, Turnbull works for a global medical device company. He met his other half while at FIU: Turnbull and alumna Angela Gonzalez '06 are at the helm of their own Panther household. The couple has three children, including Dominic Turnbull, a freshman on the FIU football team and the first legacy recruit in FIU’s football history. You can find Turnbull and his family at FIU football games cheering on Dominic.
FIU Athletics contributed to this story.
This year's induction ceremonies will take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 6-7, on campus. The induction banquet will kick off the weekend festivities on the evening of Nov. 6 with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and formal program set to begin at 7 p.m. from the Graham Center Ballroom. The class will then be recognized at the FIU football team's homecoming game versus Missouri State on Nov. 7, which is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Tables and individual seats are available to purchase for the induction banquet via FIUTickets.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, Nov. 4. Tables seat eight (8) and are $800, while individual seats are $125 and include an open bar, a three-course meal with surf & turf entree (vegetarian option available) and passed appetizers.