So, you want to be an influencer? Alumnus shares tips for success
George Arango ’15, known online as the popular Mr. Eats305, tells us what it takes to be a content creator
Alumnus George Arango ’15 is known online as the popular Mr. Eats305. He is a successful full-time content creator who shares his journey exploring the cuisine and lifestyle of Miami through his social media channels.
It’s safe to say Arango has “made it.” He gets an average of five million views a month on Instagram alone. People often recognize him in real life and fans eagerly watch his videos to find their next great restaurant spot. Nearly half a million people follow Arango’s accounts across all platforms.
What’s more, Arango regularly partners with top brands like McDonald’s, Disney, American Express and DoorDash to create content that showcases the brands' food and other services. Most of his brand partners reached out to Arango themselves, seeking his collaboration and hoping to tap into his audience base as part of their marketing efforts. How do you get to that level of success?
FIU News sat down with Arango to get his tips for budding content creators and to learn more about his story.
What’s it like to be a full-time content creator?
Every day is different, but it’s still the same in the sense of storytelling and marketing. Actually, the storytelling is as traditional as it gets. You’re telling a story just like in a newspaper or on the radio. The only difference is that Instagram is the place I share that story.
You make your own schedules and create campaigns for yourself. You also have to have enough knowledge in video editing and music. Like everything, being a content creator is not all rainbows and butterflies. It’s not for everyone. Luckily, I always say I’m built for it. I don’t have a creative block, and I don’t get burnt out.
I do find the reward in creating the content and staying true to myself. I don’t get drowned up in the likes, clicks and analytics. I’m more about focusing on the stories that we’re telling and the people that we are connecting.
What is one of your top tips for finding success as a content creator?
Success as a content creator is built on trust. You gain that trust from your audience through your authenticity.
Understanding what your purpose is online and why people should hear you are key. The more you make it about your message and show why your story should be shared, the more authentic you can be and the more growth and success you may have.
It’s not an easy career. After 10 years of trying, you can become an overnight success. Staying consistent and not getting unmotivated from the numbers and lack of interaction is important. If you believe in your content, stick with it. Often when you open up a page on a social media platform, they’ll boost your first four or five videos. It’s motivating to see that your first posts do so well. Just know that when that 11th video doesn’t do well, it’s ok. You’re just seeing the natural decline after the first few posts were boosted. If videos 11-50 go wrong, change what you’re doing.
What motivates you to share the cuisine and culture of Miami in your social media channels?
I’m a Miami guy through and through. The best part about what I do is being able to connect mom and pop restaurants with real people and build community doing that. There’s nothing better than breaking bread with people.
That authenticity, my inner voice, is the north star of who I am. If I’m being authentic, shining a light on Miami and its people is just natural for me to do. It’s just that genuine lure that Miami has on me. Every neighborhood has something different. When people think of Miami, they often think of Miami Beach and Brickell, the glitz and glam.
But you can also raise a family in Miami. You can be a private school soccer mom or be a farmer in the Redlands or horse country. You just have to have that self-drive and self-control. Miami gives you the playground, you just play in whichever sandbox you choose to be in. That’s the Miami I want to share with people.
I post about the good places in our community. And I only post places that I really like. I wouldn’t post about it if it’s not a place I wouldn’t organically go to. I visit the restaurants many times before making my video about the place.
For example, in my compilations of Top 10 favorite pizzas or burgers or cookies, I do it like news reports. Each story takes me about three or four months of digging and researching. I’m trying 40 or 50 spots to make sure that I’m adamant that the Top 10 I’m listing really are my Top 10. I’m literally going and retrying all of them within a tight timeline to make sure I’ve really chosen my Top 10.
How did your time at FIU help prepare you for success and how did you start the Mr. Eats channels?
FIU gave me an understanding of who I am individually and professionally. I had thought I wanted to be a lawyer and I studied political science at FIU, but I also got to explore my other passions and interests while at the university.
I joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and I worked as a DJ professionally for five years. I had residencies at Club Space, LIV Nightclub and big venues at Miami Beach. I did house parties and DJ-ed at FIU homecomings.
DJ-ing or content creation didn’t seem like real careers at the time, so I did go to law school at Nova Southeastern University and graduated with a law degree. I initially thought I would be a lawyer representing DJs and other talent, but things changed.
I started the Mr. Eats 305 page with my wife, Alexandra Brown ’17. We were going to eat at all these places that we loved. I was posting about it not only to keep the memories but to help other guys figure out where to take their wives or girlfriends on dates.
We quickly shifted and broadened the brand to help all people, whether local or tourists, to find good food through interactive and entertaining stories. We’re not just covering BBQ or date nights, it’s anything that stays true to me personally.
Content creation went from a hobby to a side hustle relatively quickly. And then, I decided I would try to do it full-time. That was about four or five years ago. And I love it.
You’ll be hosting an event during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®. What can you tell us about the event?
I'm excited for Eats & Beats. I can finally merge my DJ-ing background with my passion for food and community. We are taking over Zey Zey, which is in the Little Haiti-Little River area on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 4 pm.
People can buy tickets on the SOBEWFF® website. It's a good value, and proceeds ultimately go back to the FIU hospitality school. So it ties in perfectly with the university, my passion for the community and culture and music, and breaking bread with the people we love sharing these experiences with. Hope to see you guys there!