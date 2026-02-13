So, you want to be an influencer? Alumnus shares tips for success

Alumnus George Arango ’15 is known online as the popular Mr. Eats305. He is a successful full-time content creator who shares his journey exploring the cuisine and lifestyle of Miami through his social media channels.

It’s safe to say Arango has “made it.” He gets an average of five million views a month on Instagram alone. People often recognize him in real life and fans eagerly watch his videos to find their next great restaurant spot. Nearly half a million people follow Arango’s accounts across all platforms.

What’s more, Arango regularly partners with top brands like McDonald’s, Disney, American Express and DoorDash to create content that showcases the brands' food and other services. Most of his brand partners reached out to Arango themselves, seeking his collaboration and hoping to tap into his audience base as part of their marketing efforts. How do you get to that level of success?

FIU News sat down with Arango to get his tips for budding content creators and to learn more about his story.

What’s it like to be a full-time content creator?

Every day is different, but it’s still the same in the sense of storytelling and marketing. Actually, the storytelling is as traditional as it gets. You’re telling a story just like in a newspaper or on the radio. The only difference is that Instagram is the place I share that story.

You make your own schedules and create campaigns for yourself. You also have to have enough knowledge in video editing and music. Like everything, being a content creator is not all rainbows and butterflies. It’s not for everyone. Luckily, I always say I’m built for it. I don’t have a creative block, and I don’t get burnt out.

I do find the reward in creating the content and staying true to myself. I don’t get drowned up in the likes, clicks and analytics. I’m more about focusing on the stories that we’re telling and the people that we are connecting.

What is one of your top tips for finding success as a content creator?

Success as a content creator is built on trust. You gain that trust from your audience through your authenticity.

Understanding what your purpose is online and why people should hear you are key. The more you make it about your message and show why your story should be shared, the more authentic you can be and the more growth and success you may have.

It’s not an easy career. After 10 years of trying, you can become an overnight success. Staying consistent and not getting unmotivated from the numbers and lack of interaction is important. If you believe in your content, stick with it. Often when you open up a page on a social media platform, they’ll boost your first four or five videos. It’s motivating to see that your first posts do so well. Just know that when that 11th video doesn’t do well, it’s ok. You’re just seeing the natural decline after the first few posts were boosted. If videos 11-50 go wrong, change what you’re doing.