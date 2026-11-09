SOBEWFF® 2027 is back! Here’s what’s on the menu

Mark your calendars because your 2027 plans are officially served. The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) returns Feb. 25–28, 2027, for its 26th year with a mouth-watering lineup. Tickets are on sale now at sobewff.org. Expect returning favorites, new additions and, of course, FIU students at the center of it all.
Throughout the four-day Festival, more than 1,400 FIU students will take to South Beach, working alongside world-renowned Food Network chefs and gaining experience at the nation’s largest wine and food Festival. Gourmet bites and delicious wine are the main course, but dessert is even sweeter: more than $46 million raised to date for the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, ranked the No. 1 hospitality management program in Florida by the 2026 QS Rankings by Subject.
All FIU students have the opportunity to turn their academic learning into real-world experiences at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®. Applications are now open.
The Festival kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 25 with one of SOBEWFF®’s most fiery events and a returning favorite, Mike's Amazing® Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons®, hosted by Rachael Ray with special guest co-host Bert Kreischer. Organizers expect a scorching competition as chefs and iconic Miami restaurants like Pastis, La Birra Bar, and R House battle for the crown.
Even after more than two decades, SOBEWFF® continues to rev up its legendary roster. Returning favorites include:
- Asian Night Market hosted by Jet Tila and Aarti Sequeira (Thursday, Feb. 25)
- Coca-Cola presents Tournament of Champions LIVE hosted by Guy Fieri (Friday, Feb. 26)
- Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents Wine Spectator's Best of the Best sponsored by Cunard (Friday, Feb. 26)
- Tacos & Tequila, hosted by Aarón Sánchez (Saturday, Feb. 27)
- Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village featuring Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove (Saturday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, Feb. 28)
FIU students work alongside renowned chefs each year at SOBEWFF®’s Burger Bash.
There are plenty of brand-new gourmet experiences on the menu as well. A standout addition is A Celebration of Food Network & SOBEWFF®: Two Decades of Partnership and Unforgettable Stars, Stories & Flavors, hosted by Guy Fieri. This one-night-only celebration at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel will be a vibrant showcase of more than two decades of the perfect pairing between Food Network’s beloved culinary stars and SOBEWFF®.
Other new events include:
- Mediterranean Night presented by Cunard hosted by Michael Symon & Esther Choi of Food Network’s 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing part of the Miami Design District Event Series (Thursday, Feb. 25)
- Cabaret Dinner hosted by Zac Young and Benoit Rablat (Friday, Feb. 26)
- El Mercado: The Flavors of Latin America hosted by Michelle Bernstein & David Martinez part of the Miami Design District Event Series (Saturday, Feb. 27)
- Seafood Soiree hosted by Marc Murphy (Saturday, Feb. 27)
- Classic American Eats: Iconic Foods that Make America Delicious hosted by Andrew Zimmern with a special performance by Rev Run (Sunday, Feb. 28)
The talents of FIU alumni will also take center stage during the Festival. Chaplin School alumnus Alex Kuk ’04, MS’08 will host Mahjong & Mingle at his South Florida Chinese-American hotspot, Wan's Mandarin House. And political science alumnus George Arango ’15, popularly known as @Mr.Eats305, will rep his Panther pride as host of Eats & Beats at Zey Zey.
Don’t miss out — see the full lineup and secure your tickets now at sobewff.org.
FIU alumnus Alex Kuk ’04 and M.S. ’08 attends SOBEWFF®’s Asian Night Market.
Students get hands-on learning experiences in a number of different roles.