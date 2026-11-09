SOBEWFF® 2027 is back! Here’s what’s on the menu

Mark your calendars because your 2027 plans are officially served. The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) returns Feb. 25–28, 2027, for its 26th year with a mouth-watering lineup. Tickets are on sale now at sobewff.org. Expect returning favorites, new additions and, of course, FIU students at the center of it all.

Throughout the four-day Festival, more than 1,400 FIU students will take to South Beach, working alongside world-renowned Food Network chefs and gaining experience at the nation’s largest wine and food Festival. Gourmet bites and delicious wine are the main course, but dessert is even sweeter: more than $46 million raised to date for the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, ranked the No. 1 hospitality management program in Florida by the 2026 QS Rankings by Subject.

All FIU students have the opportunity to turn their academic learning into real-world experiences at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®. Applications are now open.

The Festival kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 25 with one of SOBEWFF®’s most fiery events and a returning favorite, Mike's Amazing® Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons®, hosted by Rachael Ray with special guest co-host Bert Kreischer. Organizers expect a scorching competition as chefs and iconic Miami restaurants like Pastis, La Birra Bar, and R House battle for the crown.

Even after more than two decades, SOBEWFF® continues to rev up its legendary roster. Returning favorites include:

FIU students work alongside renowned chefs each year at SOBEWFF®’s Burger Bash.

There are plenty of brand-new gourmet experiences on the menu as well. A standout addition is A Celebration of Food Network & SOBEWFF®: Two Decades of Partnership and Unforgettable Stars, Stories & Flavors, hosted by Guy Fieri. This one-night-only celebration at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel will be a vibrant showcase of more than two decades of the perfect pairing between Food Network’s beloved culinary stars and SOBEWFF®.

Other new events include:

The talents of FIU alumni will also take center stage during the Festival. Chaplin School alumnus Alex Kuk ’04, MS’08 will host Mahjong & Mingle at his South Florida Chinese-American hotspot, Wan's Mandarin House. And political science alumnus George Arango ’15, popularly known as @Mr.Eats305, will rep his Panther pride as host of Eats & Beats at Zey Zey.

Don’t miss out — see the full lineup and secure your tickets now at sobewff.org.

FIU alumnus Alex Kuk ’04 and M.S. ’08 attends SOBEWFF®’s Asian Night Market.

Students get hands-on learning experiences in a number of different roles.