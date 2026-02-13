FIU Theatre’s 'Spelling Bee' puts students to the test

You step up to the mic. All eyes on you. One word stands between triumph and elimination. There’s only one way through the anxiety: spell.

The courage required to face your fears is at the heart of FIU Theatre’s charming new production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, where awkward tweens battle it out for bragging rights and a $200 savings bond from the Putnam County Optometrists. The high-stakes musical comedy is now playing at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center through February 22.

“This is a fast, funny, and devastatingly human play,” said Olivia de Guzman, assistant professor and the show’s director. “It's about bittersweet coming-of-age, intense competition, and most of all, the power of words.”

The Tony Award-winning musical follows six fiercely competitive middle schoolers as they navigate spelling challenges, unexpected eliminations, and deeply personal revelations. Blending improvisation, audience participation, and heartfelt solos, the show captures the humor and vulnerability of growing up, and the bravery it takes to step forward when the spotlight finds you.