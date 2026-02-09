Students, alumni populate the ranks of global consulting firm

For students interested in national security, cybersecurity and public service, careers in Washington, D.C. can feel distant or hard to imagine. But for many Panthers, that pathway is already clear, and it starts with classroom learning, hands-on opportunities and early exposure to federal work.

Alumni now working at Guidehouse, a global consulting firm that supports federal agencies, followed that very path: interning in federal offices, participating in FIU in DC fly-ins and applying their academic training to real-world national security challenges.

Guidehouse works closely with agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the U.S. Department of State and the Intelligence Community. FIU alumni at the firm help federal clients modernize systems, analyze security risks and develop strategies to address emerging global threats. Their work spans cybersecurity planning, geopolitical analysis and organizational transformation, areas FIU students are increasingly exposed to through coursework and Washington, D.C.-based programs.

One of those alumni is Moshe Nelson, a defense and security partner at Guidehouse and an FIU Honors College graduate. Nelson advises federal agencies on geopolitical risk, national security strategy and emerging threats, drawing directly on the analytical skills he developed as an international relations student with a certificate in Near Eastern Studies.

“FIU gave me the tools to understand the international system and the resolve to improve it,” Nelson says.

During FIU’s Aerospace and Innovation Fly-In, Nelson helped bring defense and military professionals to brief FIU students in Washington, D.C., giving them direct exposure to those working in defense technology and national security. For students, these conversations demystify what federal consulting work actually looks like and how classroom learning translates into professional impact.

Alumnus Andrew Alonso, associate director of cyber strategy at Guidehouse,leads cybersecurity and technology strategy initiatives for federal clients across DHS, the State Department and the intelligence community. His work focuses on helping agencies assess cyber risk, strengthen digital defensese and modernize technology systems.

Alonso began his career as a policy analyst on the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs, where he applied the global perspective he developed at FIU before earning a master’s degree in national security studies.

“FIU gave me the global perspective and analytical foundation that continue to shape my approach to national security and public service,” Alonso says.

For students interested in consulting and organizational strategy, Belinda Marinella offers another clear example of how FIU opportunities translate into careers. A managing consultant for public sector strategy at Guidehouse, Marinella supports federal clients on organizational transformation and strategic planning. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at FIU and launched her career through an internship at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) during graduate school.

“My SOUTHCOM internship was the launchpad for my career in government consulting,” she says.

That internship, made possible through FIU’s partnership with SOUTHCOM, gave Marinella firsthand experience working with federal leadership and complex defense organizations. Today, she remains engaged with FIU, mentoring students and helping them understand how early opportunities can shape long-term career outcomes.

What connects these alumni stories is not just where they work now, but how they got there. Each followed a path that FIU students are actively walking today: rigorous coursework, applied learning, internships and early exposure to Washington, D.C.

Programs like FIU in Washington, D.C., the FIU Honors College and the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs are designed to help students make those connections—linking academic learning with federal agencies, consulting firms and public service careers. The same ecosystem has supported FIU students and alumni now working at Guidehouse, Accenture Federal Services and organizations connected to the Partnership for Public Service.

For current FIU students, these alumni make clear how classroom experiences and FIU-supported opportunities can lead directly to careers shaping national and global policy.