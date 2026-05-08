Students got a firsthand look at unexpected careers in the cruise industry

FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management recently partnered with Seatrade Cruise Global to host the Tomorrow's Talent Today Conference, a student-focused event designed to pull back the curtain on the cruise industry: its history, current landscape and trajectory. Industry professionals joined students for panels and conversations that challenged common assumptions about what a career at sea, or onshore, actually looks like.

One of the event's recurring themes was scale. Sam Chamberlain, CEO of the Americas at Ponant Exploration Group, reminded the room: The world is 70% water, and 80% of the U.S. market has never set foot on a cruise ship. "Miami is the cruise capital of the world," he said, "so when you see three or four ships departing Port of Miami every day, just remember that the rest of the world is not nearly as saturated. There is still plenty of white space."

That white space translates to opportunity. Cruise lines are no longer just connecting passengers to established ports; they are engineering entirely new ones. Exclusive destination developments like CocoCay by Royal Caribbean and Ocean Cay by MSC Cruises reflect an industry that is actively investing in crafting destinations in places that were once unreachable.

FIU students ask JC Trueba, director of Crew Learning at MSC Cruises, their burning questions.

Here's where it gets interesting for students still figuring out their path: The cruise industry is, as Chamberlain put it, "a complex ecosystem." Yes, there are roles in entertainment, food and beverage, and hotel operations, but speakers also introduced students to positions most had never considered. A crewlife coordinator, for example, plans shoreside excursions, onboard karaoke nights and charity events specifically for crew members. And yes, someone holds the title of hotel director on almost every cruise ship. The point is that the industry has room for a wider range of interests and skill sets than most students assume.

One of the conference's most clarifying takeaways: A cruise career doesn't require life at sea. Plenty of corporate shoreside roles offer a traditional office environment and schedule. For those who do start onboard, the trajectory can be remarkable. Stefano Ambrosino, people and business partner at Heinemann Americas, began as a junior assistant purser and held 10 different roles before stepping into his current executive position. The transition to corporate? "It came easy," he said, "because of all the operational experience."

Matteo Moca, cruise line management major at FIU, asks panelists about innovations in the cruise industry.

The "Started on Deck, Now I'm Here" panel echoed that message. Speakers described careers defined not by a single ladder but by lateral moves that led them to titles they hadn't anticipated and passions they hadn't known they had.

"Listen with curiosity, challenge your thinking, and prepare a vision where this will take you," shared Richard Brilliant MS '93, a graduate of the Chaplin School, chief risk and compliance officer for Carnival Corporation and chair of the Chaplin School's Dean Executive Advisory Board.

Students left with clear, actionable advice from industry professionals: Think about the skills you want to build, then find the department that will help you build them. The cruise industry likely has a role that fits. International experience and a background across land, sea and air all translate well. And when opportunity knocks? Say yes first, figure out the how later.

The cruise industry is hiring, and FIU students are ready.

Ekaterina Morozova is a graduate student studying mega event management at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.