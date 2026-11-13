Students share their successes with Board of Governors

FIU hosted the Board of Governors of the State University System of Florida for a two-day meeting this week on campus. The opportunity to facilitate the work of the governing body allowed FIU to tell the story of Miami’s public research university in the most powerful way possible: through its students.

Several were spotlighted during the proceedings, among them a pair of doctoral students who are working to commercialize a device invented by their professor. They’ve attracted worldwide attention in recent months as they advance the potentially life-saving innovation through clinical trial.

Also on the dais: a pair of undergraduates who got their start at partner institution Miami Dade College before transferring to FIU to complete their bachelor’s degrees. They presented remarks to the board that underscored how affordability and excellence together serve not just individuals but the community, the state and the world at large.

Below, senior Anamichelle Madrid recaps some of what she shared about her experience as a first-generation college student who took advantage of both Florida’s two-year college system and the State University System to achieve her goals.

by Anamichelle Madrid

As the daughter of a single-parent father, I understood early on that earning a four-year degree would be an important milestone for my family. Being able to pursue an affordable education close to home has meant everything to us.

Following years of studying visual arts and creative writing at a combined middle school-high school magnet, I enrolled at Miami Dade College, where I earned associate degrees in crime scene forensics and biology. (I believe that my earlier studies taught me to be creative and open to different ways of doing things, which actually goes hand in hand with what I’m pursuing now.)

I also participated in molecular biology research, under a professor whom I still turn to as a mentor, and completed internships that allowed me to begin building my professional credentials and even opened the door to a full-time job.

During my last semester at MDC, I received an email from the biology department about a company looking for students to join its team. I applied and landed the position of manufacturing technician at the biopharmaceutical firm. We manufacture materials that researchers use to grow bacteria and other organisms as they develop medicines. I've been there for two years now and work the overnight shift while pursuing my degree in biochemistry and a certificate in forensic science at FIU.

One of the biggest opportunities I’ve had at FIU is the chance to conduct research more independently. At MDC, I worked alongside my professor throughout the research process. At FIU, I've had the opportunity to take what I've learned and do more on my own, as my professors saw potential in me and gave me the responsibility to explore it.

My project investigated methods for distinguishing individuals’ DNA within mixed biological samples, which has possible applications in forensic investigations and includes work that could eventually assist federal agencies.

Being entrusted with independent scientific research as an undergraduate was extraordinary. That changed what I believed I was capable of achieving. Balancing work, course assignments and research was not always easy, but the encouragement of my professors and an advisor made the difference.

One of the experiences I treasure most happened outside of the classroom and outside of the lab: transfer orientation. The program introduced me to campus and all the opportunities for student involvement. I felt very welcome at FIU.

That inspired me to become an orientation leader the following year, at which time I helped hundreds of incoming students feel confident and connected as they began their academic journeys.

Next month, I will become the first in my family to earn a bachelor’s degree. I think about my father’s sacrifices, the faculty who believed in me and the students I had a chance to support along the way.

As I look ahead, I plan to continue my career in Florida as a DNA analyst while pursuing a master’s degree at FIU. I will carry with me the lessons and relationships that began at MDC and prepared me to grow at FIU along with a deep gratitude for this university. FIU has given me far more than the degree I came here to earn.