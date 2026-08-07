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Summer 2026 grads celebrate
Campus & Community

Summer 2026 grads celebrate

SUCCESS! 

Summer 2026 graduates shine

August 7, 2026 at 3:50pm

Nearly 5,000 students made it to the finish line this week. With friends and loved ones watching from the stands, the new alumni crossed the commencement stage amid cheers and appreciation for their hard work, dedication and achievements.

Members of the Class of 1976, FIU's first graduating class, returned to campus to mark the 50th anniversary of the moment they walked across the commencement stage. These alumni proudly held up their class banner during one of the commencement ceremonies held on Thursday, Aug. 6.  

Over the course of all eight ceremonies, a team of professional photographers captured the jubilation in the Ocean Bank Convocation Center and the celebration outdoors that followed. Relive the joy with our visual tribute to our deserving Panthers.

Photos and videos below by Margarita Rentis, Nicolas Garcia, Sophia Bolivar, Marc Funes and Luciana Arce.

Graduates with Roary
Graduate wearing cap with an FIU Panther theme
Students clapping before ceremony starts
Graduate smiling during commencement
Graduate smiling
Graduate with cap that says: "Serving Him by serving His people" 1 Peter 4:10
Graduate smiling
Alumni members of the Class of 1976
Members of the Class of 1976 bringing in the banner during commencement
“We fly our banners high, ev’ry culture we embrace. All our love and Panther spirit, young and old we make this place.” Alma Mater
Students celebrating
Class of 2026 banner and administrators on stage
Student during the National Anthem
“Always have the courage to keep moving forward, the wisdom to seek what is true and the drive to become everything you are meant to be." 
President Jeanette M. Nuñez
FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez

So, take the stage.

Graduate smiling
Graduate on stage
Graduate on stage
Graduate celebrating
Student celebrating and pointing upwards to God in thanksgiving
Student celebrating with diploma
Student celebrating with his diploma
Graduate on stage
Graduate celebrating
Graduate celebrating with a faculty member
Graduates celebrating
Willy Chirino receives honorary degree
Students celebrating

It's time to celebrate!

Students celebrating
Graduate celebrating
Graduate celebrating
Students celebrating as confetti drops
Graduates celebrating
Student smiling
Graduate celebrating with diploma
Graduates celebrating
Graduate celebrating with her mom
Graduate celebrating with her family
Graduate celebrating with parents
Graduate celebrating with girlfriend

Panther paw sticker