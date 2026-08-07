Summer 2026 grads celebrate

Nearly 5,000 students made it to the finish line this week. With friends and loved ones watching from the stands, the new alumni crossed the commencement stage amid cheers and appreciation for their hard work, dedication and achievements.

Members of the Class of 1976, FIU's first graduating class, returned to campus to mark the 50th anniversary of the moment they walked across the commencement stage. These alumni proudly held up their class banner during one of the commencement ceremonies held on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Over the course of all eight ceremonies, a team of professional photographers captured the jubilation in the Ocean Bank Convocation Center and the celebration outdoors that followed. Relive the joy with our visual tribute to our deserving Panthers.

Photos and videos below by Margarita Rentis, Nicolas Garcia, Sophia Bolivar, Marc Funes and Luciana Arce.