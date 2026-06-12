Panthers are telling the world's biggest sports stories at FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has begun. Billions of eyes are turning toward the world's most-watched sporting event. And FIU alumni and students are among the communicators following the story and allowing fans to experience the action wherever they are — whether sitting in a stadium at a game or on their couch watching the action unfold.

From communications and media relations to marketing and fan engagement, Panthers are contributing their talents to top organizations connected to the tournament and playing a pivotal role in covering the World Cup. Their work reflects not only the growing influence of Miami on the global soccer stage, but also FIU's role in preparing professionals to thrive in fast-paced, international industries — and particularly at the juncture of communications, journalism, sports and entertainment.

For many of these Panthers, the journey to the World Cup began in classrooms, studios and internships at FIU's College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA). Learn about a few CARTA students and alumni who are telling the story of the World Cup.

Top row, left to right: Mariangel Flores; Abraham Mendoza; and Isabella Frias. Bottom row, left to right: Jesus Arreaza; Daniela Rios; and Isabel Brime

Following the story and building connections

Storytelling plays a critical role in connecting fans to the tournament. Through communications, content creation and brand development, alumni are on the story.

Alumnus Jesus Arreaza is an associate producer at Telemundo. He contributes to the ecosystem surrounding the tournament. As the World Cup approaches, many top networks are looking towards continuous coverage to help ensure that fans, stakeholders and media audiences remain informed and engaged. Telemundo will be offering Siguiendo, a special programming meant for FIFA World Cup fans that don’t want to miss a second of the excitement.

Arreaza will be spearheading the graphics and content for this program. "It’s important to know that you’re working when the matches are on, but the action never stops. So my job never stops, but it’s exciting.”

Mariangel Flores, Abraham Mendoza and Isabel Brime are also among the alumni helping connect fans with the World Cup through their respective roles in sports, marketing and event-related organizations.

Whether supporting campaigns, cultivating relationships or developing strategies that bring fans closer to the action, their work contributes to the broader experience surrounding the tournament.

Flores, a digital web producer at Telemundo Deportes, says, "having the opportunity to contribute to coverage of one of the world's biggest sporting events is especially meaningful as someone who grew up passionate about sports and storytelling.”

Also at Telemundo, Mendoza is working his second FIFA World Cup as a livestream producer. "Being able to say that I have now worked through two FIFA World Cups at 27 years old makes me feel incredibly proud and grateful," Mendoza says.

Brime, who is serving as a starting lineup volunteer with FIFA World Cup, said her experience in the FIU BOLD Agency as a student helped her stand out from the crowd.

"Due to my communications experience and passion, I was able to be assigned to the highly coveted media relations role, where I will get to assist with media access control, crowd management and event logistics, ensuring a seamless and professional experience for journalists, photographers and tournament stakeholders,” explains Brime.

For alumna Daniela Rios, being a part of this global soccer movement is not only hard to believe, but a testament that hard work pays off. "I’ll soon be serving as a production manager for a major international broadcast company that I can’t publicly name just yet, and receiving my FIFA accreditation email was one of those surreal moments that reminded me to trust the process," she says. "You never know who’s watching your work ethic.”

The next generation of sports professionals

Current students are also gaining valuable communications experiences.

School of Communication student Isabella Frias is among those contributing to World Cup-related initiatives while working as a digital web producer for Telemundo Deportes, supporting digital operations and content production.

A sneak peak into a day in her life? “No two days are exactly the same, which is one the most exciting aspects of working in sports media,” she states. Instead, she proudly shares that most of the consumer-facing content available on the Telemundo app is a product of her doing.

"When you open the Telemundo app and see the "EN VIVO" label next to a match or show, there’s a good chance I helped make that happen,” she says. “Throughout the day, I help publish game highlights, goals, breaking news and clips across the Telemundo Deportes YouTube, the website and the app.”

The work of these Panthers serves as a reminder that while the world's attention may be fixed on the pitch, the communicators who help share the stories, content and news about the FIFA World Cup are a crucial aspect of the experiece.

For these alumni and student communicators, working the World Cup makes them feel like they already reached "the goal."