A year before the Deepwater Horizon spill, a NOAA crew scooped up seawater from the Gulf and froze it. Sixteen years later, FIU biologist Shen Jean Lim tested it only to discover the microbes that devoured much of the oil in 2010 were nowhere to be found in 2009. So where did they come from?

The findings, published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, point to a hidden reservoir of rare microbes that can surge in population when a sudden flood of oil gives them a food source, something Lim says the team of researchers did not expect to find.

“We expected those microbes to be present at a reasonable high abundance, just waiting for the opportunity,” Lim said about the 2009 sample. “Their abundances were much lower than we predicted.”

Lim used those samples to build the most detailed picture ever of the deep Gulf's microbial community before the largest marine oil spill in U.S. history.

"After the oil spill, people found microbes that increased in abundance because they were breaking down the oil," Lim said. "But people only have data from during and after the spill. Nobody knew what it was like before."