A year before the Deepwater Horizon spill, a NOAA crew scooped up seawater from the Gulf and froze it. Sixteen years later, FIU biologist Shen Jean Lim tested it only to discover the microbes that devoured much of the oil in 2010 were nowhere to be found in 2009. So where did they come from?
The findings, published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, point to a hidden reservoir of rare microbes that can surge in population when a sudden flood of oil gives them a food source, something Lim says the team of researchers did not expect to find.
“We expected those microbes to be present at a reasonable high abundance, just waiting for the opportunity,” Lim said about the 2009 sample. “Their abundances were much lower than we predicted.”
Lim used those samples to build the most detailed picture ever of the deep Gulf's microbial community before the largest marine oil spill in U.S. history.
"After the oil spill, people found microbes that increased in abundance because they were breaking down the oil," Lim said. "But people only have data from during and after the spill. Nobody knew what it was like before."
Lim and her colleagues say the fact that these microbes were virtually undetectable in 2009 water samples and incredibly abundant in the near immediate aftermath of the spill suggests they could serve as early-warning sentinels for ocean health.
"The microbes are the first responders," Lim said. "The moment something is wrong, that's when we know something is up with the ecosystem."
Scientists still cannot say whether the Gulf's microbial community has returned to normal because there has been so little to compare it against.
The samples that Lim used came from an area with active oil drilling roughly 62 miles away from the Deepwater Horizon well where a NOAA crew was for an unrelated project but collected seawater when they had the chance.
"It was entirely by luck," Lim said. "Nobody knew the explosion was going to happen. You can have samples from 20 years ago, even 50 years ago. As long as they maintain that temperature, the DNA is good."
Lim completed the analysis as a post-doc for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory in Miami before joining FIU, where she is a researcher in the Institute of Environment. She joined the project after the DNA had been extracted and sequenced. Luke Thompson, a research professor with Mississippi State University's Northern Gulf Institute and a principal investigator on NOAA's Omics team, had a hypothesis: Look for the bacteria known to flourish during the spill and see whether they were already there beforehand.
The study used just 10 samples, but the volume of sequence data took Lim about two years to work through. The team reconstructed genomes for 60 bacteria and 11 single cell organisms, and compared them against 55 existing microbial datasets from around the world. Many of the microbes were common to deep oceans everywhere, and some already carried genes for breaking down methane, alkanes and other hydrocarbons in crude oil.
But a genus called Bermanella spiked during the spill and then became indistinguishable again in the years after.
Microbes react to environmental change faster than fish, corals or seagrass, Lim said. Some species reproduce every eight to 24 hours, so a disturbance such as fertilizer runoff or an oil release can reshape a microbial community within a day or two, often before anything visible changes in the water.
Lim, who joined FIU about nine months ago after earning her doctorate at Clemson University, is now studying the microbial life of seagrass beds in Biscayne Bay. Her research focuses on clams that host food-producing bacteria in their gills. The bacteria consume sulfide, a compound toxic to seagrass, and may help the meadows grow.
For Lim, the lesson of the Gulf study applies just as much to Miami.
"We don't want to wait for something to happen and then realize we don't have any data on the baseline," she said. "We should be collecting baseline data, and monitoring is important."