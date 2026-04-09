The world is their oyster: Admitted Student Day to welcome wannabe Panthers

Thousands of aspiring Panthers will descend upon MMC Saturday for Admitted Student Day to explore their possibilities. They’ve received a “yes” from the university to start their journeys during the 2026-2027 schoolyear. Now, it’s a matter of making a decision.

FIU annually offers a dedicated day to help high schoolers finalize their choice. On tap will be tours and presentations that provide glimpses of student life, insight into specific academic programs and information about campus housing, financial aid and more.

“Admitted Student Day at FIU is not just about celebrating their acceptance,” says Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and University Admissions Jody Glassman. “It marks the start of their journey as part of our Panther family. It's a chance for them to explore the opportunities ahead and begin to envision their future here.

“Some have already committed and are making choices about housing and academics, while others are still considering whether FIU is the right fit for them.”

Freshman Jordan Markowitz attended last year. The daughter of a faculty member, she already had a unique view of FIU, she explains, but coming for another look opened her eyes to things she didn’t really know about, like recreational-sports clubs and the 200+ registered student organzations on campus.

“I one hundred percent would recommend incoming freshmen to get involved with sports teams,” says rugby player Markowitz, “because it really does force you to make those connections really quickly and bond with other people.”

On the academic side, the now-biochemistry major last year attended a panel about the Honors College, a unit within the larger institution that offers the equivalent of a small liberal arts college experience.

“To hear these students talk about their favorite moments in class and seeing in person that the students and the faculty have such strong connections was really heartwarming,” Markowitz recalls. “FIU being such a big university with all these resources, you might assume, ‘Oh, you're just going to be another face.’ But seeing that the school can promote student-faculty bonds, it was super motivating.”

On Saturday, all of FIU’s schools and colleges will offer presentations, and several will give facility tours. The latter include the Stocker Astroscience Center operated by the physics department within the College of Arts, Sciences and Education, the Global Sales Center run by FIU Business and the Simulation Teaching and Research Center used to train students in the Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences. A gathering is also planned for parents and families.

Scheduled programming ends promptly at 3 p.m. so that attendees can experience the FIU football team’s annual spring exhibition game in Pitbull Stadium.

“I think for future students coming to FIU, this could be a really good opportunity to get a little bit more introduced into the college life,” Markowitz concludes, “make some friends, learn about how the school functions and what it can really offer you because FIU does have a lot to offer.”