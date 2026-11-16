10 hours to paint a 75-foot-long mural of rolling waves? No problem.

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When one of the owners of Rolling Waves Brewery and Distillery in Doral approached Associate Professor and Chair of Art and Art History Tori Arpad-Cotta with a request that required a quick turn-around, Arpad-Cotta knew exactly whom to contact.

Graduating art students Elisabeth Rodriguez and Sofi Johnson dove into the opportunity headfirst, gaining both experience and compensation in the process. That’s a win-win.

From pitching sketches to selecting paint colors, the two women executed their commission quickly before the tides of thirsty customers crashed through the brewery’s doors on opening day this past September. Especially impressive is the fact that Rodriguez and Johnson completed their work entirely by hand, foregoing a common method of projecting their sketch onto the wall.

An old hand at murals, Johnson completed her first at the young age of 11 when her middle-school class was commissioned by Rapids Water Park. The panels featuring children at play, a polar bear and some pretty big waves clearly made a splash – they still hang today, she says proudly.

Drawing since an early age, Johnson admits, “I was the kid at a birthday party who got super excited to see a craft table.” This artistic curiosity has led her to continue nurturing her talents, both in and out of school – she works in mixed media and has completed two public murals for a music video and local restaurant Disco Donkey. (The music video mural, in particular, is bright and colorful, reflecting her charismatic personality, Arpad-Cotta says.)

Artwork by Sofi Johnson

The appeal of murals, Johnson explains, lies in their connection to street art, “which is political and its own form of community-building” as street artists often try to galvanize everyday people around a movement through their work. She counts her mother and abuela, politically active women who left Argentina for the U.S. and regularly attend protests, as major influences on her work. Seeking connection through art, Johnson was excited to complete her first collaborative mural with a good friend.

Likewise, Rodriguez, hoping to get her feet wet and expand her skillset, jumped at the chance to paint her first mural with an experienced artistic partner and pal. “As a painter, it’s always been a goal of mine to create a mural for a public space – something really big!” Having achieved her aim, she adds, “It was extra special doing it with Sofi.”

Rodriguez drew on her coursework to prepare for this endeavor. She credits Assistant Professor Alexandra Gianell with encouraging her to take artistic risks, including painting more abstractly: “She got me thinking about art and how I could approach painting in a different way. My style definitely grew.” (Arpad-Cotta notes this development, describing Rodriguez’s work as “evocative and moody with a dreamy or atmospheric narrative quality.”)

Artwork by Elisabeth Rodriguez

Having just completed her senior thesis show, Rodriguez, who is currently employed at the Frank C. Ortiz gallery in Broward, considers her next steps, debating graduate school or applying for residencies. “I’m really grateful for people who give us opportunities and help us see the next stage. Art is not a career with a single path. You can do a lot with it,” she comments.

Johnson echoes Rodriguez as she contemplates the artistic ecosystem FIU has afforded her: “A lot of our professors are practicing artists, and they share their connections and network within the Miami professional art space. ‘This is how I did it. This I how I applied to galleries.’ That’s super helpful.”

Both women describe their brief stint at Rolling Waves in positive terms, an outcome Arpad-Cotta hopes for and tries to teach her students: “In art, you work with other people. You might make your own work, but getting it out to the public means that others are engaged. So, will others want to work with you again?” Professional skill building, she explains, goes beyond an artist’s technical skills to include successfully engaging with community members, particularly those looking to employ artists.

For Arpad-Cotta, one of her goals as chair of the art and art history department is getting students outside the classroom and into the community, where they can meet people, learn how the art world works and figure out how to thrive there – how to ride the proverbial wave, despite the ebb and flow of commissions.