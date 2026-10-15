Three outstanding students prepare to make an Impact in U.S. National Security

FIU’s Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs and the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy (JGI) are proud to celebrate outstanding students Fabian Ramos, Samantha Laufman-Valdes and Otto Fernandez. They were selected for the Pallas Foundation Admiral Mike Mullen Scholarship, which recognizes their commitment to careers in national security and public service. Admiral Mullen was the 17th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Our goal is to prepare students not only to understand the complex challenges facing our world, but to be ready to make an impact in the fields of national security, intelligence, public policy and global affairs,” said Brian Fonseca, vice provost for defense and national security research and director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy. “Supporting students like Fabian, Samantha and Otto and connecting them to opportunities such as this scholarship is an important part of that mission.”

By connecting students with experienced professionals, hands-on learning, mentorship and career opportunities, the Green School and JGI help students explore careers in intelligence, law enforcement, international relations, global affairs and similar fields.

As current intelligence fellowship students, the three have selected diverse areas of interest and will have the opportunity to work on open-source research projects.

A number of research analysts at JGI’s Security Research Hub (SRH) are former FIU intelligence fellows who currently work on gathering data for the Institute’s various open-source dashboards. These dashboards allow researchers, security professionals and policy leaders to explore complex data in a format that is approachable, dynamic and customizable.

The SRH currently has dashboards that showcase China influence in Latin America; Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing; Small Arms, Light Weapons; and Wildfires in Chile and Colombia. The team is also currently working on a CubaWatch dashboard, which will geolocate key infrastructure across the island such as ports, hospitals, transportation nodes and internet penetration, which are key for understanding the security environment and other factors for the distribution of aid.

Prepared in collaboration with non-governmental actors, the CubaWatch dashboard will monitor 16 indicators ranging from power outages to critical infrastructure assets.

Fabian Ramos, an international relations student, will focus his research on how renewed U.S. engagement in Venezuela impacts the ways China and Russia interact with the nation’s critical sectors such as energy, mining and the military. Excited to make a meaningful contribution to U.S. national security, he says his educational experience has deepened his understanding of the U.S. intelligence community and the importance of building a strong professional network. His goal is to pursue work that is “useful, lasting and important,” serving where he is needed most.

“No one is isolated from international decisions, therefore it is better to be involved than to be left outside,” says Ramos.

Samantha Laufman-Valdes, a criminal justice student, is exploring transnational criminal organizations and human trafficking. Her studies have opened her eyes to the wealth of opportunities available in law enforcement and national security. The Pallas Scholarship represents another step toward pursuing a career in the field and expanding the opportunities available to her.

Interested in law enforcement,Laufman-Valdes encourages students to “take advantage of every opportunity you have. Don’t be discouraged, just keep trying, you’ll get there eventually!”

Otto Fernandez, who is also criminal justice student set to graduate in 2027, is researching domestic energy grid threats and security. He credits his academic journey at FIU with strengthening his critical thinking, communication and networking skills, all essential tools for a career in national security and public service. His advice to other students is simple: “The key is to be involved and get your name out there.” He also appreciates that faculty and staff supported him throughout his studies and encouraged him to seek out new opportunities.

Their individual journeys reflect FIU’s mission to prepare students to compete and succeed in some of the most challenging and consequential fields in public service.

Both the Green School and JGI serve a critical role helping students find and pursue opportunities beyond the classroom, including programs like the Pallas Foundation for National Security Leadership’s Mullen Initiative, which is designed to support emerging national security leaders through scholarships and professional development.