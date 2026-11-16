Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Track down and identify thousands of nearly microscopic mosquito eggs hiding in plain sight. Your only weapon? A smartphone armed with artificial intelligence.

For a research team project led by FIU’s Andre Costa-da-Silva, it's a mission possible.

The researchers trained an AI-powered tool that could help mosquito control teams more quickly identify and count mosquito eggs.

The surveillance process begins with ovitraps — small, water-filled containers designed to attract female Aedes mosquitoes looking for places to lay their eggs. The eggs are collected on brown paper strips that specialists traditionally examine under a microscope. Identifying and counting is labor-intensive and prone to error.

Enter AeEggCounter.

The AI-powered tool automatically detects and counts mosquito eggs using images captured with smartphones.

“The idea was to develop this app based on a machine learning model,” said Costa-da-Silva who is assistant professor of biology and researcher in the Biomolecular Sciences Institute. “It’s the first mosquito egg-counting tool capable of analyzing real-world field samples using images captured with different smartphone models."

Behind the technology is YOLO – “You Only Look Once” – an artificial intelligence algorithm that can identify and locate multiple objects in an image in a single pass, making it possible to detect objects quickly and efficiently. It allows AeEggCounter to identify mosquito eggs in smartphone images.

The tool is capable of recognizing individual mosquito eggs in both laboratory and field samples because the researchers manually identified and labeled 4,398 individual eggs across 168 smartphone images to train it. Because of their efforts, the AI works even when the tiny eggs are surrounded by tiny pieces of debris.

The intelligence was in, then it was time to put it to the test.

During the first round, the model correctly identified 88.3 percent of the eggs it flagged and detected 91.7 percent of the eggs actually present in the images.

The next challenge: 76 previously unseen field samples.

Researchers compared the AI's results with counts made by trained specialists. Although its performance declined, the model's overall egg counts showed a strong correlation with those of human counters, demonstrating its potential as a tool for mosquito surveillance.

“It doesn’t replace the human,” Costa-da-Silva said. “We still need humans to confirm the results, especially in sensitive areas where it’s important to avoid mistakes.”

The technology is available through ACTT-Study, a free smartphone app for Android and iOS devices.

The study brought together researchers from FIU, the University of South Carolina, Boston University, Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital. The findings were published in the Journal of the American Mosquito Control Association.

At FIU, the mission isn’t over.

Matthew DeGennaro, director of the Biomolecular Sciences Institute was a co-investigator on this study is using the app to improve his CDC-funded field studies in Little Havana and East Hialeah.

Melissa Gonzalez and Andre Costa-da-Silva

The technology is also making its way into the classroom.

“Living in Miami was a great aspect to the class because we were able to actually set out ovicups at our homes to screen for eggs,” said Melissa Gonzalez, a second-year biology student. “When we got back to class, we counted them both manually and with the app.”

For Costa-da-Silva, the technology's potential extends beyond improving mosquito surveillance. It also offers opportunities to train the next generation of scientists in the use of AI-powered tools.