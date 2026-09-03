She made her mark as an undergraduate researcher

Joining the Honors College adds more work and responsibility to an undergraduate’s plate. It also comes with opportunities for special extracurriculars and unique learning experiences as well as one-of-a-kind classes that enhance a college career. A student of any major can be part of the Honors College so long as they qualify academically and have high aspirations.

A big proponent of the Honors College is newly minted alumna Elyna Gonzalez ’26, who graduated last month. She earned a degree in biomedical engineering and found the Honors College the perfect gateway to working in faculty labs. Her participation in the Advanced Research and Creativity in Honors (ARCH) gave her a chance to show off projects to which she contributed. She continues to work as a research assistant on campus.

Q: What prompted you to join the Honors College?

I’ve always been very driven, and I also felt that it would help me gain leadership skills. Being in the Honors College pushed me outside of my comfort zone and gave me the confidence to pursue opportunities I might not have considered otherwise.

Q: How did you end up doing research at FIU, and what did you work on?

It was actually a coincidence. I was volunteering at a blood bank event at FIU when another volunteer mentioned a biomedical engineering professor who led the Vascular Physiology and Biotransport Lab. His research aligned with my interests, so I reached out by email and everything started from there.

I was involved in both wet-lab and computational research. Much of my work focused on better understanding the neurovascular changes associated with disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other forms of dementia.

In the Vascular Physiology and Biotransport Lab, we study the brain’s smallest blood vessels, called capillaries, to better understand how changes in blood flow and vascular function may contribute to these diseases.

In the Machine Learning and Data Analytics Group (MLDAG), I work with large neurological datasets and computational tools, including machine learning techniques, to identify potential biomarkers and better understand disease progression.

Q: What do you do in the lab, and how did you fit it around coursework when you were still a student?

A typical day starts with meeting with the principal investigator or a Ph.D. student to discuss our goals for the day. In the Vascular Physiology and Biotransport Lab, one of my primary responsibilities involves preparing tissue samples for experiments.

Balancing everything with coursework can be challenging, but it became much more manageable over time. The experience was well worth the effort.

Q: Describe your relationship with your mentors and how have they motivated you?

In the Vascular Physiology and Biotransport Lab, my first research lab, Niloufar Khakpour was the Ph.D. student I worked with, and Professor Nikolaos Tsoukias was the principal investigator. Professor Tsoukias helped me understand the broader scientific goals of our work and always challenged me to think critically. Niloufar was incredibly supportive and patient as I learned new techniques.

In the Machine Learning and Data Analytics Group, Professor Ananda Mohan Mondal is the principal investigator, and I work closely with one of his Ph.D. students, Mezbahul Islam, who provides guidance and support throughout my research. Professor Mondal encourages our team to use AI to explore new hypotheses and approaches while analyzing large datasets to identify potential biomarkers for Parkinson’s disease.

There have been several moments when conversations with my mentors encouraged me to keep going during challenging times. Those discussions reminded me that setbacks are a normal part of research and motivated me to continue learning and improving.

Q: Any surprises on your research journey? And what’s the real-world payoff if things go right?

Research is very different from the laboratory experiences most people have in middle school, high school or even undergraduate chemistry courses. Instead of following a set procedure with a known outcome, research is about asking new questions and solving problems that don’t yet have answers. It was especially fascinating to begin working with brain tissue and see firsthand how scientific discoveries are made.

If we can better understand the biological mechanisms that contribute to these diseases, that knowledge could help guide the development of new therapies or earlier methods of detection.

These conditions affect millions of people and have a profound impact on patients and their families. I hope that, through research, I can contribute to improving their quality of life.

Q: What’s next?

I became interested in neurovascular research as a child when I developed an infection that triggered a high fever. Due to an underlying genetic mutation that had not yet been diagnosed, I had a seizure and was later diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a rare and severe form of epilepsy. I participated in a clinical medication study that ultimately changed my life, and today I no longer require medication.

That experience inspired me to pursue research focused on neurological disorders. I see myself continuing in research, whether in academia or industry. Eventually, I hope to earn a master’s degree in electrical engineering to strengthen my background in medical device design and software development, followed by a Ph.D. in molecular biology to better understand the molecular mechanisms underlying neurological diseases.

My long-term goal is to bridge engineering and biology by translating molecular discoveries into technologies that improve the detection, monitoring and treatment of neurological disorders, perhaps through wearable or other intelligent medical devices.

Q: Any advice for students with an interest in research who are just starting out?

Look up professors in your major and learn about the research they conduct. Make a list of the two or three whose work interests you most, then send them a brief email introducing yourself. Include what interests you about their research, your resumé and any relevant accomplishments or skills. You have nothing to lose by reaching out, and that one email could open the door to opportunities you never expected.