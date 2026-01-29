Understanding Cuba's uncertain future with FIU experts

Cuba is once again at the center of international attention as the island faces its most severe economic and social crisis in decades. A deepening collapse of basic services, record levels of migration, widespread shortages of food, fuel and medicine, and ongoing political repression are converging with regional instability — including turmoil in Venezuela — to raise urgent questions about Cuba’s future. As speculation grows about whether the regime can sustain itself under mounting internal and external pressures, the United States has signaled growing support for regime change in Cuba, adding urgency to regional and global policy conversations. FIU experts are available to provide context, historical perspective and real-time analysis.

For help contacting any of our experts, please contact the Office of Media Relations: