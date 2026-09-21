Want health in your old age? Get some sleep tonight
Sleep expert Jennifer Martin shares how to create good habits that will help you stay healthy today and through your golden years
Lots of health. That’s what many of us hope we’ll be blessed with, especially as we age. We want to spend our later years healthy enough to spend time with family and friends and to enjoy trips and hobbies.
One way we can help ourselves stay healthy is deceptively simple: sleep.
“Sleep is very important in terms of healthy aging,” says Jennifer Martin, director of the Benjamín León Jr. Family Center for Geriatric Research and Education and professor at the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. “Sleep is actually at the center of a lot of health behaviors we know about -- like diet and exercise -- that help people as they age,” Martin says. “When you’re not sleeping well, it’s really challenging to maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle.”
For younger folks, sleep is still essential. Even if you feel that you can bounce back quickly after pulling all-nighters for exams or that you can function relatively well with only a few hours of sleep as you navigate the demands of student or professional life, you still need to prioritize catching some z’s.
Lack of sleep can affect your memory as well as your ability to concentrate, learn, self-regulate, make good decisions and more. Some research findings also link chronic sleep deprivation with an increased risk of having a stroke and developing conditions like heart disease, diabetes and even Alzheimer’s disease, especially as we age.
If you haven’t been getting enough sleep, Martin, whose research focuses on both sleep and healthy aging, says it’s never too late to get on the right track.
Here are her top tips for getting good quality sleep.
1. Plan your schedule around your sleep time.
Pull out your digital calendars or physical planners. “Carve out seven and a half hours to schedule your sleep first,” Martin explains. “Schedule everything else around that.”
Block out your sleep time, and hold yourself to it. Martin says this is one of the key strategies she suggests for busy professionals and students juggling exams and tight deadlines.
She knows it’s easy to fall into the “I-sleep-less-so-I can-accomplish-more” trap. Don’t fall for it.
“It’s a myth that sleep-deprived people are more successful,” Martin says. “Short-changing sleep over the long run is not good for your health. I’ve never worked with anyone who became less successful when they started sleeping better. The opposite is true. People are more successful when they are well-rested because they are more efficient.”
Exactly how much sleep do you need? “Adults need seven or more hours at least six days of the week,” Martin says. “The best way to do that is to have a routine. Have a time you get up in the morning and a time you go to sleep every day.”
The good news? You can have a “cheat day” of sorts. If you stay up a bit later on Saturday nights or sleep in on Sundays, that’s okay, Martin says. Just make sure you return to your normal sleep routine for the rest of the week.
“I always say that you can’t have cake every day, but you can have it on your birthday,” Martin says. “It’s the same with sleep.” You can change it up a little once in a while, but don’t go to sleep too late or sleep in for too many hours, or it’ll be like having jetlag every Monday morning, she says.
2. Keep your phone out of arm’s reach at night.
“If you put your head on your pillow and stick out your arms, you shouldn’t be able to reach your phone,” Martin says. “Simply having it out of arm’s reach at night makes all the difference.”
The point: Do not scroll on your phone in the middle of the night.
If you can grab your phone in the middle of the night and scroll, your brain will begin to wake up, and your attention will be hooked by headlines (or Instagram posts or videos of cute cats). Before you know it, sleep is impossible.
Reduce unnecessary distractions by taking the TV out of the bedroom and avoid using a laptop or other screens before falling asleep, since blue light tricks your brain into thinking it needs to be awake.
3. Limit other factors that could ruin your sleep, especially if you must wake up multiple times every night.
For parents caring for their babies or caregivers helping family members, it’s not always an option to sleep uninterrupted through the night.
“Some people don’t have the luxury of a good night’s sleep every single night,” Martin says. “But you can make sure that you don’t compound your caregiving responsibilities by doing other things that could ruin your sleep. Avoid staying up when you don’t have to and avoid things like doomscrolling late at night.”
You can also work to manage the things that you can control. One example: caffeine consumption.
“There’s a lot of caffeine consumption later in the day in Miami,” Martin says. “This can be a sleep thief. When we are younger, we metabolize cafecito quickly. When you’re 30, it might be fine, but when you’re 75, it might make it harder to fall asleep. Try to eliminate caffeine about 10 hours before you go to bed.”
You should also pay attention to other factors like noise and light in your sleep environment.
“The place where you sleep should be comfortable, quiet, dark and cool,” Martin says. “You should sleep on a surface that’s physically comfortable. Sometimes for older people, it’s as simple as adding a couple of extra pillows to make your body feel more comfortable.”
4. Understand that sleep rhythms change with age.
This is a key aspect of the sleep discussion. “Young adults might find it easy to stay up late and sleep in,” Martin explains, “but many people find that harder to do in their later years.”
She says this is a normal biological change. “As people get older, it is normal to get less deep sleep and wake up more easily during the night,” Martin says. “It makes the sleep quality feel worse. Starting in your young adult years, you just gradually get less and less time in deep sleep. This means you are more likely to be awakened by things in your environment.”
Trouble sleeping in the morning hours, which is common among older people, has to do with your circadian rhythm, which is your body’s inner clock. This clock, which is a small cluster of nerve cells in your brain, regulates when you feel sleepy or ready to wake up as well as other things like eating and digestion schedules.
“As we age, our internal circadian rhythm often won’t let us keep the same sleep schedule we had when we were younger. You’ll probably go to bed earlier and get up earlier.”
If you find yourself getting up earlier in the morning, Martin recommends embracing it. If the disruption in sleep schedule is a real problem (for example, you get up at three in the morning every day can can’t get back to sleep), she recommends you talk to your doctor. Otherwise, if your circadian rhythm is pulling you to become more of a morning person and you get a little extra early-morning sunshine in your life, Maritn says, it’s okay. It’s a normal biological change. Listen to your body.
5. Choose one thing you can do to improve your sleep every day.
“Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good,” Martin says. “Trying to get perfect sleep can make people very anxious. I recommend people do one thing that can make it easier to get more sleep. Try it for a few weeks, and see if it helps.”
Don’t let yourself get overwhelmed or start overthinking sleep. Just keep it simple: do one positive thing to help yourself sleep better.
Maybe you want to start out by placing your phone far away from your bed. Or you want to schedule all your events around your sleep time. Or you decide you’ll stop drinking coffee or soda earlier than you normally do.
All you need to do is commit to improving your sleep little by little. Before you know it, your body will start feeling the benefits of a good night’s sleep.
Frequently Asked Questions about Sleep
What is a sleep cycle?
We sleep in cycles that last about 90 to 120 minutes each. These cycles consist of various stages. Most people need to sleep through about four to six cycles every night. The cycles encompass non-REM sleep and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. REM sleep is the final stage of each cycle, and it’s usually when you have dreams.
What is deep sleep?
Deep sleep is one of the sleep cycle stages, and it is an essential one. Our brain waves slow down, our muscles relax and even our pulse and breathing rate go lower.
It is in deep sleep that our brains recover from the day and get reenergized. This is when our brains reinforce certain types of memories, hormones are balanced and cells regenerate. Deep sleep strengthens our immune system and helps us learn and remember things better.
Stage of Sleep
What’s it like?
N1 Non-REM sleep
This is the first stage – the lightest sleep you will have. It usually only lasts a few minutes, and it is when you first fall asleep. Some people feel like they are still awake during Stage N1
N2 Non-REM sleep
You are starting to progress through a slightly deeper sleep. This stage is still light sleep, but your brain waves are starting to slow down.
N3 Non-REM sleep
This is when you get deep sleep. Your brain waves are even slower and your pulse and breathing rates get lower. This is the stage at which your body repairs and when you have the feeling of sleeping soundly. When you wake up feeling rested, that likely means you got enough deep sleep.
REM Sleep
This is the final stage of sleep. Your eyes move behind your closed eyelids in this stage. It is also the stage in which you dream the most.
How do I know if I'm getting enough sleep?
- It's very hard for you to wake up in the morning. How many times are you snoozing your alarm?
- You fall asleep at inappropriate, embarrassing or unsafe times, such as while driving or in conversations with other people.
- You doze off as soon as you sit down in a quiet place to rest, even if you don't plan to sleep.
- You have to consume more than three doses of caffeine to stay awake during the day.
If you're wondering about how much deep sleep you need, you don't need to worry too much about that. The body regulates how much deep sleep you get - the body knows what you need. As we get older, people naturally get less and less deep sleep, and that's completely normal.
For younger folks, your body will work to keep you getting enough deep sleep. Even if you pull an all nighter one day, the next night, your body will move through the stages of sleep faster to help you stay in deep sleep longer and allow you to make up for lost time.
What is the circadian rhythm, and how does that impact sleep?
The circadian rhythm refers to the internal clock inside our bodies that tells us when we should sleep and eat. The circadian clock is a cluster of nerve cells in our brains that regulates our body’s schedules.
Sleep quality is the best when your sleep drive (your need to sleep) is high and your circadian clock is ready for sleep at the same time. For most of us, the circadian clock is saying it’s time to wind down when our sleep drive is high, and it’s nighttime. If you break up your sleep cycle into little blocks of sleep, the problem is that sometimes you might be sleeping at a point when your circadian rhythm is telling you it’s time to be awake. This will make it more difficult for you to get good quality sleep.
About how many hours a day does the average adult need to sleep?
Most adults need seven or more hours of sleep on a nightly basis to feel rested and maintain health. Seven and a half hours of actual sleep is the average, and most people need to spend a little extra time in bed (but not too much extra) to get the sleep they need. Children ages 6-12 need about nine to 12 hours of sleep and teenagers need about eight to 10 hours of sleep.