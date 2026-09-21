Want health in your old age? Get some sleep tonight

1. Plan your schedule around your sleep time.

Pull out your digital calendars or physical planners. “Carve out seven and a half hours to schedule your sleep first,” Martin explains. “Schedule everything else around that.”

Block out your sleep time, and hold yourself to it. Martin says this is one of the key strategies she suggests for busy professionals and students juggling exams and tight deadlines.

She knows it’s easy to fall into the “I-sleep-less-so-I can-accomplish-more” trap. Don’t fall for it.

“It’s a myth that sleep-deprived people are more successful,” Martin says. “Short-changing sleep over the long run is not good for your health. I’ve never worked with anyone who became less successful when they started sleeping better. The opposite is true. People are more successful when they are well-rested because they are more efficient.”

Sacrificing sleep time for more work or study time impacts your health - and efficiency, Martin says.

Exactly how much sleep do you need? “Adults need seven or more hours at least six days of the week,” Martin says. “The best way to do that is to have a routine. Have a time you get up in the morning and a time you go to sleep every day.”

The good news? You can have a “cheat day” of sorts. If you stay up a bit later on Saturday nights or sleep in on Sundays, that’s okay, Martin says. Just make sure you return to your normal sleep routine for the rest of the week.

“I always say that you can’t have cake every day, but you can have it on your birthday,” Martin says. “It’s the same with sleep.” You can change it up a little once in a while, but don’t go to sleep too late or sleep in for too many hours, or it’ll be like having jetlag every Monday morning, she says.

2. Keep your phone out of arm’s reach at night.

“If you put your head on your pillow and stick out your arms, you shouldn’t be able to reach your phone,” Martin says. “Simply having it out of arm’s reach at night makes all the difference.”

The point: Do not scroll on your phone in the middle of the night.

If you can grab your phone in the middle of the night and scroll, your brain will begin to wake up, and your attention will be hooked by headlines (or Instagram posts or videos of cute cats). Before you know it, sleep is impossible.

Reduce unnecessary distractions by taking the TV out of the bedroom and avoid using a laptop or other screens before falling asleep, since blue light tricks your brain into thinking it needs to be awake.

Keeping your phone out of arm's reach at night will help you resist the temptation to check your phone and start scrolling - and wake up your brain - when you should be sleeping.

3. Limit other factors that could ruin your sleep, especially if you must wake up multiple times every night.

For parents caring for their babies or caregivers helping family members, it’s not always an option to sleep uninterrupted through the night.

“Some people don’t have the luxury of a good night’s sleep every single night,” Martin says. “But you can make sure that you don’t compound your caregiving responsibilities by doing other things that could ruin your sleep. Avoid staying up when you don’t have to and avoid things like doomscrolling late at night.”

You can also work to manage the things that you can control. One example: caffeine consumption.

“There’s a lot of caffeine consumption later in the day in Miami,” Martin says. “This can be a sleep thief. When we are younger, we metabolize cafecito quickly. When you’re 30, it might be fine, but when you’re 75, it might make it harder to fall asleep. Try to eliminate caffeine about 10 hours before you go to bed.”

You should also pay attention to other factors like noise and light in your sleep environment.

“The place where you sleep should be comfortable, quiet, dark and cool,” Martin says. “You should sleep on a surface that’s physically comfortable. Sometimes for older people, it’s as simple as adding a couple of extra pillows to make your body feel more comfortable.”