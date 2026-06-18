What are the health implications of the Everglades wildfires, and will World Cup spectators and players be affected?

As of Thursday, three wildfires near the Everglades in west Miami-Dade County had scorched nearly 16,000 acres and were reportedly 50% contained, according to officials. The emanating smoke has the potential to impact the health of local residents as well as up to one million visitors in South Florida for the 2026 World Cup.

Dr. Roberto Lucchini is an occupational medicine specialist at the Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work who served as the director of the World Trade Center Data Center at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City from 2012 to 2020. He tracked the health of 60,000 first responders exposed to toxic dust and traumatic events. At FIU, he leads the World Trade Center Research Program, which focuses on the long-term health consequences experienced by the rescue and recovery workers who have relocated to Florida.

Lucchini answered questions about the health risks associated with the current fires.

Should people in the local area be concerned for their health?

Yes. We should not underestimate the potential health impact.

We’ve learned a lot from California and other places about wildfires, and the concern is about particles that travel through the air. The very small, ultrafine particles can go miles and miles with the wind. You don’t have to smell the fire or see it to be affected.

Somebody with asthma, COPD, anything like that, of course, can feel effects immediately.

There's also the concern about the long-term health impacts. For example, the nanoparticles are dangerous because not only can they penetrate lungs, but they can go through the nose directly into the brain, which can affect cognition years later.

Who should be most concerned?

Pregnant women, children, the elderly and those with chronic disease, especially respiratory conditions.

Then there are the workers, among them firefighters. As part of our program’s outreach to first responders, we have ongoing conversations with them about the value of protective gear. They have excellent respirators, and they wear them even in the heat. But apart from firefighters, you have all the construction workers, agricultural workers, people who work outside. They are exposed to these particles.

What kind of airborne chemicals are you most concerned about?

I don't know the exact source of this fire. If it is just the Everglades themselves burning, so a ‘natural’ fire [of burning wood, leaves and peat], the particles are combustion products such as gases and volatile organic compounds and ash, basically.

But if there is something else burning, like plastic, that’s really terrible as it would release a highly toxic mix of hazardous chemicals, heavy metals and particles whose fumes pose severe immediate and long-term health risks. But I don't think that is the case.

The heat index in South Florida is approaching 110 degrees. How might that affect the dangers associated with inhaling smoke and particulate matter?

High temperatures can enhance their toxicity and also increase their absorption by the body.

What does this mean for spectators and players in the stadium for World Cup matches?

I don't see them especially threatened. Of course, organizers absolutely are aware of what the problems can be, such as a higher-than-average incidence of asthma attacks [among fans]. Players cannot wear masks, of course, but the people in the stands can.

What suggestions do you have for folks throughout the region?

I would tell them to avoid going outside, especially if they have respiratory problems. Of course, if you must leave the home, you can get yourself a proper mask, the type that was suggested during Covid [N95]. Those are simple things one can do immediately.

I emphasize that awareness means we know about the risks, but we don't get crazy or anxious. That, I think, is right in terms of communicating what is happening right now.

So, to be clear, you're telling us to not throw away World Cup tickets but, in fact, do go to the game?

Yeah, absolutely.