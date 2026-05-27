When a chatbot feels easier than talking to a person
Late at night, when anxiety gets louder and reaching out to another person feels like too much, an AI chatbot can seem easy to talk to.
It does not judge. It does not interrupt. It answers immediately.
For people who are lonely, overwhelmed or afraid of being misunderstood, that can feel comforting. But mental health experts caution that while artificial intelligence may offer convenience or a place to organize thoughts, it is not a substitute for trained, ethical and accountable care.
The World Health Organization recently identified the growing use of generative AI tools for emotional support, particularly among young people as an emerging public health concern.
“In a world where people are increasingly isolated and overwhelmed, it makes sense that some would turn to AI as a companion, as a confidant,” said Natalia Giordano, assistant teaching professor in FIU’s School of Social Work. “There are major concerns, however, about what information is being shared by AI. It’s not trained, regulated or monitored in the ways that mental health professionals are.”
Why people open up to AI
As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, Giordano says the growing use of AI for emotional support raises an important question: What are people really looking for when they turn to a chatbot?
“People don’t want to be judged, and AI is seen as a safe, neutral place to share their deepest thoughts and feelings,” Giordano said. “It’s right at our fingertips and won’t judge or make assumptions about us.”
For some, AI may be a low-risk place to organize thoughts or seek general information. Giordano said it can be useful in limited ways, but people should approach AI-generated responses like any online search: with critical thinking and caution.
When support becomes risky
The line between support and risk becomes clearer when someone begins to rely on AI as their primary source of emotional care.
A 2025 Brown University study found that AI chatbots used for mental health support can violate core ethics standards, including by mishandling crisis situations, reinforcing negative beliefs and creating a false sense of empathy. Recent research has also found that AI chatbots can be overly agreeable when people seek personal advice, sometimes reinforcing a user’s beliefs or behavior rather than challenging them. In mental health conversations, that tendency can be risky, especially when someone needs careful assessment, grounding or immediate support.
Giordano said those risks become especially concerning when someone is already vulnerable.
“My top concern is that AI will share inaccurate information and encourage an adolescent or young adult to harm themselves or others,” Giordano said. “I also worry about the potential disconnection or isolation from human beings.”
That does not mean every use of AI is dangerous. For someone preparing for a difficult conversation, sorting through their thoughts and emotions, or identifying resources, AI may serve as a tool. But Giordano cautions against allowing it to replace self-reflection.
“It can be a useful tool for fine-tuning,” she said, “but it can be harmful to rely on it to create a sense of self.”
When it’s time to seek human help
When parents or caregivers learn that a young person is talking to AI about anxiety, sadness, loneliness or self-harm, Giordano said the first response should not be judgment. It should be curiosity, concern and connection.
“I would encourage them not to judge,” she said. “Be concerned and express those concerns. Ask open-ended questions with genuine curiosity.”
A person may need professional help when emotional struggles begin to affect daily functioning. Digital reassurance may be enough for someone processing a temporary feeling. But if someone stops talking to friends or family, has difficulty sleeping or eating, withdraws from activities they enjoy or feels unable to function, it may be time to seek support.
What social workers bring
Many people do not realize that social workers are the largest group of mental health professionals in the United States, Giordano said. Their training allows them to support individuals while also understanding the environments that shape mental health, including family systems, communities, access to care and social support.
“The beauty of social work is that we understand that a person is inextricably connected to and impacted by their environment,” Giordano said. “Symptoms like emotional fatigue are seen as the result of various struggles, not just as something wrong with the person.”
A therapist or clinical social worker can do what AI cannot: listen for changes in tone and language, observe nonverbal communication, protect confidentiality, assess risk, apply evidence-based interventions and build a therapeutic relationship grounded in human connection.
“I may be old school or traditional in this thinking,” Giordano said, “but there is the potential for something special to happen when human beings connect and share.”
The case for human connection
For anyone who feels safer talking to a chatbot than asking another person for help, Giordano’s advice is gentle but direct: Try talking to another person.
“Many of us have been hurt, betrayed or felt silenced by others,” she said. “That can be heartbreaking and damage our ability to trust. Sometimes we don’t talk to other people because we’re worried they’ll judge us, even though we might find out they’re going through the same thing.”
A negative experience with therapy can make that hesitation even stronger. But Giordano says one difficult experience does not mean therapy cannot help.
“Connecting with a mental health professional is about chemistry, and sometimes it takes a few tries to find the right person,” Giordano said. “The same applies to friendships and other supportive relationships. Don’t give up on finding people who make you feel safe, understood and supported.”
AI may be able to answer quickly. But healing, Giordano suggests, often requires something slower, braver and more human: connection with another person.