World Cup 2026 impact could reach beyond tourism

When the FIFA World Cup comes to Miami this June, the economic impact will likely stretch far beyond hotel rooms, restaurant tabs and the gates of Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami will host seven matches during the expanded tournament, including group-stage games, a quarterfinal and the Bronze Final on July 18. For South Florida, that means a rare opportunity to turn global attention into short-term spending, long-term brand value and new business opportunities across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“The World Cup gives South Florida an opportunity to showcase itself as a global destination,” said Deanne Butchey, teaching professor of finance at FIU Business. “The immediate impact will come from tourism and event spending, but the longer-term value is in how the region uses the moment to strengthen its brand, infrastructure and visitor economy.”

Major sporting events often deliver immediate economic activity through tourism, transportation, food, retail and entertainment. Butchey noted that past World Cups in Qatar, Russia and Brazil showed that host economies can see short-term boosts from visitor spending, broadcasting revenue and event-related activity. Yet the more consequential legacy often comes through infrastructure improvements, international visibility and a city’s ability to market itself as a future destination for tourism, investment and business.

In Miami, that impact could be especially broad. Visitors traveling for matches may extend their stays, explore cultural attractions, book cruises, shop, attend fan events and spend across hotels, restaurants, airports, ports and transportation networks.

That outlook comes as the expected World Cup windfall has been uneven across U.S. host cities. The American Hotel & Lodging Association found that nearly 80% of hotel bookings across host markets were running below initial forecasts, while Miami stood out as a stronger market with 55% of respondents reporting booking pace ahead of expectations.

Ligia Trejo is a professor in FIU Business’ Master of Science in Marketing program as well as the Sport and Recreation Management Program at the College of Arts, Sciences and Education at FIU. She is also vice president for content and programming at Telemundo, noting the opportunity goes beyond hospitality.

“From a marketing perspective there are opportunities in promotion and ad sales,” Trejo said. “It is not only hospitality. It is also retail, and it is also the city as a whole.”

Trejo said the World Cup can also help reposition Miami globally. While the city is already known for beaches, nightlife, food and shopping, the tournament gives Miami a chance to define itself as a serious sports destination.

“The World Cup puts Miami in a different perspective,” Trejo said. “It is not only the city people come to for parties. It also becomes a city of opportunity in sports.”

That broader activity is already showing up in mainstream retail, Trejo said, noting that FIFA World Cup merchandise is appearing in stores beyond soccer specialty shop, such as Macy’s. She said that reflects how the tournament’s economic activity extends into shopping, sponsorship, brand activations and consumer culture.

The official FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park also broadens the economic footprint. By creating a public gathering space in downtown Miami, the event extends the World Cup experience beyond ticket holders and into the city, creating opportunities for small businesses, restaurants, retailers and sponsors to benefit even on nonmatch days.

Butchey said Miami’s approach may be more cost-effective than past host cities that built expensive new facilities with limited post-event use. South Florida is relying on existing assets, including Hard Rock Stadium, international airports, hotels, ports, entertainment districts and a diverse hospitality sector. Targeted upgrades tied to FIFA standards could leave behind operational, security and transportation improvements without the burden of underused infrastructure.

Spanish-language media will also play a critical role in amplifying the tournament’s reach. Trejo said soccer’s emotion, commentary and cultural connection are central to how audiences experience the sport, particularly in a city shaped by Latin American and Caribbean communities.

For students, the timing is equally important. Trejo said FIFA, sports marketing agencies and related organizations are creating opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience without leaving South Florida.

“This is priceless,” Trejo said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is here, in their backyard.”

Sustained economic growth will depend on execution, Butchey said. If visitors have a safe, efficient and memorable experience, the World Cup could become less a one-month event than a long-term investment in Miami’s global identity.