World Cup storytelling won them tickets to a game

As I enter my junior year pursuing a bachelor of science degree in sports media, I continue to be driven by a dream that began long before college. Miami-raised, I have always envisioned one day returning to my birthplace and reaching the pinnacle of my career as a sports journalist in New York City.

That journey took a major step forward during the spring semester when Professor Chuck Strouse encouraged me to enroll in an elective course called "Road to the World Cup." Taught by Luis Gonzalez Perez and Pro Football Hall of Fame journalist Lesley Visser, the class challenged students to examine the impact of the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the lenses of finance, security, infrastructure and culture. Fifteen students were divided into four groups and tasked with producing both a podcast and a mini documentary, with the winning project earning World Cup tickets.

My team benefitted from a shared commitment to excellence as we pushed one another to produce our best work.

One of my responsibilities was securing a guest for our podcast. Through my longtime relationship with legendary soccer broadcaster Jose "Don Gol" Hernandez, I was able to bring in someone whose career has included calling some of the biggest matches in the sport, including El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. I have known Jose for years through youth soccer, having played alongside his son.

Throughout my journey, he has been an important mentor and role model. Being able to sit down with him and hear his perspective was an incredible experience and reinforced the significance of maintaining meaningful relationships in sports media. For our documentary, "The PayOff," I had to find someone who had purchased World Cup tickets and explore whether the experience justified the cost. I immediately thought of the father of one of my closest friends, whom I also met through youth soccer. Rather than focusing solely on numbers and rising ticket prices, I wanted to humanize the story by giving it a face and a personality.

Ernesto Escobar shared memories of attending the 1994 World Cup in the United States and explained how he is now carrying on a family tradition. Just as his father once gifted him tickets to experience the tournament, he is now doing the same for his children. Despite the high cost, he explained, the memories and experiences are priceless. His story gave our documentary emotional depth and reminded me that the most powerful stories are often centered around people rather than statistics.

Throughout the semester, our professor provided invaluable feedback on interviewing techniques and storytelling. Their guidance taught me how to mold different perspectives into one cohesive narrative and challenged me to think beyond surface-level reporting.

Our documentary, "The PayOff," earned first place among the four projects and reinforced my confidence as a storyteller. More importantly, the class showed me what I am capable of accomplishing when I combine preparation, collaboration and strong relationships.

As I continue pursuing a career in sports journalism, I plan to maintain the connections I have built with my teammates and professors. I would encourage other FIU students to seek out opportunities that push them beyond their comfort zones. For me, "Road to the World Cup" was far more than a class. It was a reminder that great stories are everywhere, and that the relationships we build often become our greatest assets.

As for our team’s other payoff – the World Cup tickets – we had a blast.