You're not every mosquito's type

Aedes aegypti, 72 hours old

Looking for someone clean, naturally low on chemical defense and who doesn’t wear cologne or perfume. Bonus points if you’re a guy. Swipe left if you’re covered in plant volatiles.

If mosquitoes had Tinder, their profile would be absurdly specific — and according to a new Florida International University (FIU) study published in iScience, different species have completely different types. This shatters the myth of someone being a mosquito magnet. Though an individual may be highly attractive to one species of mosquito, they could be totally ignored by another.

The research could help scientists develop species-specific repellents or improve public health strategies in areas where mosquito-borne diseases are common. All three mosquito species used in this study are known to spread a variety of diseases including yellow fever, dengue and Zika with the Aedes aegypti, West Nile, dengue and dog heartworm with the Aedes albopictus, and West Nile with the Culex quinquefasciatus, among others.

By mapping out these species-specific chemical turn-ons and turn-offs, the FIU team is paving the way for potential next-generation, microbiome-based repellents that could disguise natural skin signals, making people far less attractive to mosquitoes.

Led by Matthew DeGennaro, neurogeneticist and director of FIU’s Biomolecular Sciences Institute, researchers pitted 119 human volunteers against three distinct vector species to decode what makes someone attractive to a mosquito. The verdict? Human host preference is entirely in the, well, proboscis of the beholder. Out of the 119 people, not a single human was universally attractive to all three species — meaning someone could be a total 10 to an Aedes aegypti, but completely invisible to an Asian tiger mosquito hanging out on the same patio.

Aedes albopictus, 1 week old

I’m a bit of a fragrance snob. Must smell like ketones and plant volatiles. If you don't bring heavy skin perfume to the table, don't even bother. My friends call me Asian tiger. Also, likes dogs.

The Asian tiger mosquitoes were driven by the presence of elevated levels of ketones and plant-like volatile compounds naturally secreted by skin. Aedes aegypti were not. They were more drawn to people who were not wearing scents and whose skin were lacking in certain volatile compounds. For them, it is less about what scents people were giving off and more about what they were not. Aedes aegypti also exhibited a slight preference for men over women. While they may have different tastes, both the Aedes albopictus and the Aedes aegypti are daytime feeders.

“It was interesting to see that each mosquito species was attracted to different people and different cues,” said Ph.D. candidate and study lead author Kaylee Marrero. “They were able to pick the odor and microbial signatures they liked out of a large group of people.”