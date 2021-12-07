New Trimble Technology Lab provides construction, engineering students access to industry-leading technologies

The new Trimble Technology Lab was celebrated Dec. 7 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability.

A partnership between FIU and software, hardware and services technology company Trimble, the lab provides FIU students hands-on experience with a broad range of Trimble’s industry-leading technologies. It also expands the university’s access and expertise in project management, estimating, architectural modeling and design, structural analysis and design, Mechanical Electrical Plumbing (MEP) design and estimating, mixed reality and office-to-field solutions.

“We are thrilled to have this partnership with Trimble and to have been able to host this event to commemorate it, said Jose Faria, chair of the Moss Department of Construction Management. “The lab will help expand the university’s leadership and excellence in training and research in the realms of engineering, construction and the sustainable built environment.”

Partnering with Trimble allows FIU to integrate the latest technology into its curriculum and research, empowering graduates to transform how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed around the world.