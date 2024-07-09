Dr. Alberto Taño joins FIU Board of Trustees

Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Dr. Alberto Taño to the Florida International University Board of Trustees.



“Dr. Taño brings invaluable expertise to our Board of Trustees,” said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. “His extensive experience within the university and the medical community will be instrumental as we continue to elevate FIU’s excellence in higher education.”



Dr. Taño is the co-founder and medical director of KIDZ Medical Services and Emergency Pediatric Services, where he focuses on contributing to quality neonatal medicine. He underwent fellowship training in neonatal-perinatal medicine at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. and completed his residency in pediatrics at the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo in New York.



Active in shaping FIU’s role in the future of the medical community, Dr. Taño currently serves on the FIU Foundation Board of Directors and the FIU College of Medicine Dean’s Advisory Council. He is also a clinical professor of pediatrics at FIU.



“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Alberto Taño to the FIU Board of Trustees. His experience in pediatric and neonatal medicine is an incredible asset to our institution. It is also important to note that we are adding a board member that has historically been very involved at FIU and has been supportive and passionate about FIU and understands the importance of what FIU means to our South Florida community, ” said Rogelio Tovar, chair of the FIU Board of Trustees.



Tovar went on to say “Dr. Taño succeeds Cesar L. Alvarez, previously on the board for 16 years. Cesar was one of our longest serving board members who has been a constant and unwavering leader committed to achieving the excellence that we are experiencing today. We thank Cesar for his hard work and many years of service to FIU and South Florida.”



Dr. Taño is a graduate of Cetec University, where he received his Doctor of Medicine degree.



“As someone deeply active in the medical community, I am honored to join the FIU Board of Trustees,” Dr. Taño said. “My extensive experience with FIU has given me insight into the transformative impact of this institution. I am eager to contribute to its continued success and growth.”



Dr. Taño’s appointment, to a term ending on January 6, 2028, is pending confirmation by the Florida Senate.