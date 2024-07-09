FIU swimmer to compete at Olympics

“What do you want to achieve when you grow up?” Oumy Diop’s fourth grade teacher asked the students in her class.

Diop had one answer: Make it to the Olympics.

“People probably thought it was something silly, but I was serious,” Diop says. “Going to the Olympics has always been my childhood dream.”

That dream will soon become a reality. Diop will be competing at the Summer Olympic Games later this month. Diop is one of a group of Panther swimmers who will be heading to Paris this year. Nicole Frank will be competing in the Olympics and Gia Pergolini will be competing in the Paralympics.

“Going to the Olympics means so much,” Diop says. “I still don’t fully realize, still haven’t fully wrapped my head around it. Every single day, I’m getting closer to competing in the Olympics. I want to embrace every moment that I will get to live there.”

Diop will be representing Senegal, the country where her parents were born. She plays a critical role in the country’s swimming scene — she is the only female swimmer from Senegal competing at the Olympic games this year.

“It's a big honor for me to represent Senegal,” she says. “For my parents it also means a lot.”

Diop was named an ambassador for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which will be hosted in Senegal in 2026. The event will be held for teenagers and will become the first International Olympic Committee event to be hosted on the African continent. “I will be talking to the youth about being an athlete,” she says of her role. “It's such an honor for me. I want to be an inspiration for female athletes in my country.”