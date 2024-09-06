Welcome to the future: robot chef whips up tasty meals at FIU

There’s a new chef in the campus kitchen. It’s a robot that can cook up a storm in as little as four minutes.

If you’re getting the Jetsons’ vibe (think Rosie the robot maid) or if you’re picturing a good-guy-Terminator-style chef, you’re probably thinking the same thing we all are: Science fiction has caught up with reality. And it’s all happening at FIU.

The robot, called Beastro, is standing by the pizza station at MMC’s 8th Street Campus Kitchen. It is the first robotic kitchen in the country to be used in a university setting. FIU and Panther Dining, which is run by Chartwells Higher Education, unveiled the robot at FIU earlier this year. Students, faculty and staff members alike are delighted.

Beastro is made by a company called Kitchen Robotics and offers convenience, consistency and customization of meals. The robot at FIU features four recipes and a variety of ingredients ranging from sauces, vegetables, pasta styles and meat choices. Panthers can mix and match these ingredients to create about 70 different dish options. (Psst! Try the chicken teriyaki. It’s one of the fan favorites!)

Folks order through an easy touch-screen kiosk. Beastro can cook as many as four meals at a time, and it can make an average of 600 meals a day. The technology also collects data on recipe choices, which will be used in making decisions about whether to swap an old recipe for a new one.